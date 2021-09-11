Joe Biden and Xi Jinping Hold First Appeal in Seven Months | World news





Americas Chinese policy has caused serious difficulties in bilateral relations and runs counter to the fundamental interests of the two countries and the common interests of the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his American counterpart Joe Biden on Friday at a rare phone call. The conversation ended a seven-month gap in direct communication between the two leaders. Beijing said the call was made at Washington’s request. The last time the two leaders spoke was on February 12. The United States’ policy towards China has caused serious difficulties in bilateral relations and runs counter to the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries and the common interests of all countries, Xi told Biden. Xi pointed out that the fact that they (China and the United States) can manage their relationship well has a bearing on the future of the world, and it is a matter of the century that the two countries must make a good contribution to. reply. Xi said the two countries should show strategic vision and political courage. A White House reading on the phone call said Washington and Beijing must ensure conflicts between the two countries are avoided. President Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and around the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of the two nations to ensure that the competition does not degenerate into conflict, he said. The United States, Biden reportedly said, looked forward to strengthening communication and cooperation with China on the climate crisis and other important issues. Earlier today, the China-based Xinhua News Agency reported that the two leaders had frank, in-depth and broad strategic communication and exchanges on the bilateral relationship. Besides the icy ties on a range of issues, from trade to human rights to transparency about the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, the call between Xi and Biden came against the backdrop of developments in Afghanistan. where the Taliban group took power in mid-August. Chinese media quoted Biden as saying that the United States has no intention of changing the one-China principle and is ready to engage in more trade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/joe-biden-and-xi-jinping-hold-first-call-in-seven-months-101631322877055-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos