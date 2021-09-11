Donald Trump denounces late-night television “not funny”, recalls his appearance on Jimmy Fallon





Former President Donald Trump discussed the border wall, “fake news” and the state of late-night television in an exclusive interview on Friday on “Gutfeld!”

Trump noted that it took his administration two and a half years to start building the border wall, but his border policies have slowed the flow of illegal immigrants and substances like fentanyl across the southern border.

“I think frankly now they’ve been given a lot more credit than when I was there because they see how bad it was,” the former president said.

“One of the things I quit was fentanyl to a large extent,” he continued. “I’ve had it down 81%, that’s a huge amount. Now it’s triple, quadruple of what it was.”

GREG GUTFELD: IF MY TRUMP INTERVIEW DIDN’T WIN AN EMMY AWARD, I DON’T KNOW WHAT IT IS

Trump also took credit for coining and making popular the term “fake news,” which host Greg Gutfeld called one of the most important phrases of this generation.

“It stuck, and you know how long it took?” Trump asked. “About 24 hours.”

Trump and Gutfeld also discussed the change in late-night television, both noting that most of the shows are “no longer funny.”

“They replaced humor with anger and what is called snap,” Gutfeld said. “They want people to applaud their opinions, not their jokes.”

ASSET TO GUTFELD: YOUR FABULOUS EVALUATIONS BEAT VERY TALENT PEOPLE; THE AFGHAN CRISIS OF SLAM BIDEN

Trump recalled his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he let Fallon touch his hair to prove it was real. Fallon drew criticism after the interview for introducing Trump and later apologized.

“It’s never been the same,” Gutfeld said, pointing to the sharp drop in grades Fallon saw after apologizing for the incident.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also pointed out the difference in how he was treated before and after his run for president, sharing a story of the first time he was booed at an event, noting the shock of his wife, Melania.

“This is what happens when you get into politics,” Trump said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/donald-trump-late-night-tv-jimmy-fallon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos