PPP accused of misleading people about island project – Pakistan





KARACHI: Pakistan-led federal government Tehreek-i-Insaf on Friday accused the Pakistan People’s Party-led administration in Sindh of misleading people about the proposal of elders on Bundal Island and asked the provincial authorities to reconsider their position on the matter and not to miss this great opportunity which guaranteed huge foreign investments.

Criticizing the hard line taken by the PPP on the issue, two key leaders of the ruling PTI expressed hope that the Sindh government would reconsider its position on the proposal for the sake of the people of the province.

Speaking at a press conference at the Governor’s House, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister of Industry and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar described in detail the latter’s two-day visit to Karachi, which they said had been undertaken on the prime minister’s directives. and aimed to streamline things ahead of Imran Khan’s visit to the city next week.

Bakhtiar announces Prime Minister to inaugurate Karachi circular railway project next week

After sharing the details of the ministers’ visit, Governor Ismail said in response to a question that although the proposal has enormous potential, he was sad that no progress had been made on the island project. from Bundal.

It is unfortunate that the irresponsible attitude of the Sindh government has left the proposal on Bundal Island static in recent months, he said. The P3 has misled the public about this most viable project, which would generate enormous jobs for the province and its people while bringing prosperity to the province and the country. This is an attractive proposition for the world and guarantees huge foreign direct investment. But he couldn’t go any further.

We hope [the Sindh government] would rethink and change its position on this project for the good of the people of the province.

Previously, the Governor of Sindh and the Federal Minister had stated in their brief speech to the press that the rapid industrialization of the country for sustained economic growth was one of the main priorities of the PTI and to this end all possible measures were taken as soon as possible.

The higher cost of industrial land is a big obstacle to industrialization in Karachi, Governor Ismail said. Being a port city, it has great potential for industrialization. Karachi contributes (around) 50 percent of the country’s total exports, he said.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Federal Minister [for industries] spent two busy days in Karachi. He visited key organizations such as Pakistan Steel Mills and K-Electric where he was briefed in detail.

Mr. Bakhtiar said the favorable business environment created by the PTI government has played a central role in attracting domestic and foreign investment to the country. Facilitating investment, he said, was one of the top priorities of the government and it removed obstacles to industrial growth.

The government has given absolute priority to exports and to this end all possible facilities would be provided to industries It is for this reason that special attention is given to the development of EPZs. [export processing zones], he said.

Responding to questions about the federal government’s plans for the country’s economic capital, the minister said the metropolis has a big role to play in the country’s economic prosperity and development.

To ensure sustained economic growth of six percent, the country would need to boost the industrialization and exports of the port city. The federal government has allocated Rs22 billion to promote industrialization in the country; of that amount, 13 billion rupees is for industrial parks in Karachi alone, he said.

Likewise, 1.6 billion rupees has been approved for water supply and sanitation projects in Karachi. The federal government is also the guarantor of this loan amount from the World Bank.

About Rs5bn was provided for the development of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, which is part of CPEC [China Pakistan Economic Corridor] and 1,500 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land were leased for a new national industrial park which would be completed at a cost of Rs 7 billion.

Mr Bakhtiar said Prime Minister Khan was due to inaugurate the Karachi Circular Railways project next week. He promised that the federal governments ‘project would be completed before the end of the PTI governments’ tenure.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 September 2021

