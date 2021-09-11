Candidate Heidi St. John offers firm response to past presidents’ endorsement of fellow candidate Joe Kent – ClarkCountyToday.com





Gloves have officially fallen in the battle to see who will become incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler’s main Republican challenger in the race for U.S. representative in the 3rd Congressional District.

Earlier this year, three Republicans – Joe Kent, Heidi St. John and Wadi Yakhour – stepped forward to challenge the six-term congressman, citing Herrera Beutlers’ vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump in January for her perceived role in January 6. riots at the United States Capitol complex. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 Republican representatives to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment.

At a candidates’ forum held in March, Republican candidates in the race against incumbent President Jaime Herrera Beutler in the 3rd Congressional District – (left to right: Joe Kent, Heidi St. John and Wadi Yakhour) turned out to be pledged to support the candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Photo file

There was a great deal of expectation among those who followed the Congressional 3rd District’s run for eventual approval from Trump, who has openly vowed to campaign against Republicans who voted for impeachment. On September 1, Trump announced that he approved of Kent.

Kent thanked the former president for his support on Twitter. Its campaign manager, Byron Sanford, made a statement to Clark County Today via email.

Joe kent

With President Trump’s endorsement, it’s clear Joe Kent is the frontrunner, Sanford wrote. Joe outscored Jaime by more than a two-to-one margin among individual contributors in the second fiscal quarter. Jaime is weak, does not hold any public event. and is funded by big pharma and Mitt Romney. We can’t wait to beat her next year.

Days later, St. John reacted to Trump’s approval, saying she was not discouraged.

For the first 200 years of American history, congressional races were about electing a qualified person who understood and could best represent the issues of a particular congressional district, St. John said. In recent years, that has changed. In many races, the focus is on building a coalition in Congress for the Liberal or Conservative agenda. President Trump is naturally focused on building that coalition and paying off RINO representatives like Jaime Herrera-Butler who voted for impeachment. Sadly, Mar-a-Lago is about as far from Washington’s 3rd Congress as you can travel almost 2,700 miles. The former president does not know or understand the important issues for voters in the 3rd arrondissement. I do.

St. John, a resident of Battle Ground, continued to run as the Clark County candidate. Kent bought a house in Yacolt in June 2020 after living and growing up in Portland. St. John has lived in southwest Washington since 1999.

Heidi Saint-Jean

While Joe Kent and I represent a reliable vote for America’s First Agenda in Washington DC, I am the only candidate who has lived in the District, worked in the District, and been a Conservative activist in the District for nearly two decades, St. John said. Joe is a johnny-come-lately who is deeply connected to the Ring Road and a former Portland resident where he was a registered Democrat.

In her statement, St. John also addressed a pledge that she, Kent and Yakhour each made at a candidates’ forum held in March.

In March 2021, when I was brand new to this race, I took part in a forum with Joe Kent, said St. John. We were asked if we would be in favor of the one Trump endorsed. We all said we would, in good faith because we believed each of us could represent the region well. It has been said, you don’t know what you don’t know. There was a lot I didn’t know about Mr. Kent when I said I would back him if he got Trump’s approval. Now I know better.

Congressman Jaime Herrera Beutler

Joe is not who I thought he was, continued St. John. He’s not from here. He is an opportunist who is used to twisting the truth and his campaign members have launched a dirty Democrat-style campaign against me, full of fake news and outright lies. People rule the way they campaign. Joe is not the person I want to represent to myself, my kids, my grandchildren or this neighborhood, and so I’m going to stay in the game.

If we want to change the way things are done in Washington DC, we need to send real representatives to speak on our behalf, she added. If elected, I think Joe will quickly return to his Beltway friends and abandon his constituents, as will Jaime Hererra-Butler. Voters have never had a more dramatic choice. I am running to represent our district, AND I will be a powerful voice to defend our families against the progressive agenda that is dismantling this incredible country, one devastating law at a time.

The Kents campaign did not respond to Clark County Todays ‘request to respond to St. Johns’ comments.

