Dollar gains with yields as Fed policy takes center stage





NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rose on Friday in line with rising U.S. Treasury yields, with investors focusing on when the Federal Reserve is likely to start cutting back on asset purchases. FILE PHOTO: Four thousand US dollars are counted by a banker counting change at a bank in Westminster, Colorado, November 3, 2009. REUTERS / Rick Wilking The greenback fell from a one-month low reached last Friday after employment data for August showed job growth slowed, while wage inflation declined. increased more than expected. However, it has yet to be able to establish a strong trend as investors await further clues as to when the Fed is likely to start cutting its bond purchases and possibly raising rates. . The most important thing to me is when does the Fed raise rates, and unfortunately we might not know for a little while, said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo. At New York. Cleveland Fed Chairman Loretta Mester said on Friday she would still like the central bank to start cutting asset purchases this year, joining the chorus of policymakers making it clear that their plans to start cutting back on asset purchases. support had not been derailed by weaker job growth in August. Fed officials grapple with increasing pressure on prices as job growth remains below targets. Data from Friday showed that producer prices in the United States rose sharply in August, indicating high inflation is expected to persist for some time as supply chains remain strained as the COVID-19 pandemic extends. The Wall Street Journal wrote on Friday that Fed officials will seek a deal at the Fed meeting in September to start cutting bond purchases in November. The dollar index gained 0.05% to 92.57. It is up from a one-month low of 91.94 on Friday. The US currency had plunged earlier on Friday due to improving risk sentiment following the announcement of the first speech by US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in seven months. In a statement, the White House said Biden and Xi had had a broad strategic discussion, including areas where interests and values ​​converge and diverge. The conversation focused on economic issues, climate change and COIVD-19, a senior US official told reporters. The dollar last lost 0.13% to 6.4419 yuan, approaching a more than two-month low of 6.4233 yuan reached last week. The euro fell 0.07% to $ 1.1816 on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank announced it would cut emergency bond purchases in the next quarter. =================================================== ====== Currency bid prices at 3:04 p.m. (1904 GMT) Description RIC Last closure US Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous modification Session Dollar index 92.5650 92.5320 + 0.05% 2.872% +92.6110 +92.3280 Euro / Dollar $ 1.1816 $ 1.1825 -0.07% -3.29% +1.1851 $ +1.1813 Dollar / Yen 109.8900 109.7150 + 0.19% + 6.42% +109.9850 +109.7000 Euro / Yen 129.85 129.73 + 0.09% + 2.31% +130.2700 +129.7000 Dollar / Switzerland 0.9179 0.9168 + 0.13% + 3.76% +0.9184 +0.9150 Pound sterling / dollar $ 1.3843 $ 1.3835 + 0.06% +1.33% +1.3888 $ +1.3834 Dollar / Canadian 1.2657 1.2665 -0.06% -0.60% +1.2672 +1.2583 Aussie / Dollar $ 0.7362 $ 0.7368 -0.07% -4.28% + $ 0.7409 + $ 0.7360 Euro / Switzerland 1.0846 1.0836 + 0.09% + 0.36% +1.0862 +1.0836 Euro / Sterling 0.8535 0.8543 -0.09% -4.50% +0.8547 +0.8521 NZ $ 0.7123 $ 0.7108 + 0.21% -0.81% + $ 0.7156 + $ 0.7092 dollars / dollars Dollar / Norway 8.6500 8.6735 -0.22% + 0.79% +8.6820 +8.6180 Euro / Norway 10.2227 10.2552 -0.32% -2.33% +10.2700 +10.1910 Dollar / Sweden 8.6230 8.6070 + 0.07% + 5.20% +8.6252 +8.5945 Euro / Sweden 10.1892 10.1825 + 0.07% +1.12% +10.2019 +10.1715 Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/global-forex/forex-dollar-gains-with-yields-as-fed-policy-in-focus-idUSL1N2QC255 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos