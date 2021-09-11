In conversation with Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Reduction and Social Protection. Image Credit: Provided

She manages her position with humility. His words express his empathy. There is kindness in his eyes for those in need. His initiatives speak volumes about his commitment to making our world a better place. The simplicity of his personality gives his work an authenticity impossible to imitate. Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Reduction and Social Protection. In a world ruled by politicians, Dr Nishtar works in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government with values ​​that place her in a league of her own.

This is how Dr Nishtar talks to disadvantaged people who approach him with their problems. It’s the ease with which she sits on the floor with seekers of government assistance, interacting with them in a totally attentive, visibly empathetic manner. It’s in the language in which she answers countless queries on Twitter. What Dr Nishtar understands is people’s pain. What Dr Nishtar infuses into his work for people is the utmost respect for their dignity.

Dr Nishtar heads the Ehsaas government, Pakistan’s Poverty Reduction Program, and chairs the Benazir Income Support Program and the Advisory Board of the United Nations International Institute for Global Health. Dr Nishtar is the former co-chair of the World Health Organization’s Independent High Level Commission on Noncommunicable Diseases. In 2017, she was one of three finalists elected for the post of Director-General of WHO.

In a world overshadowed by rhetoric, lies and insincerity, Dr. Nishtars’ tweets, speeches and interviews are apolitical and always about his work. Dr Nishtar is the perfect example of a technocrat who, with a deep understanding of her subject matter and empathy for underprivileged Pakistanis, adds grace and nobility to the post of Minister.

Dr. Nishtars’ work ethic is an inspiring lesson in the good a well-placed person can do.

For Gulf News, I asked Senator Dr Sania Nishtar a few questions:

Under your leadership, how many people have benefited from the Ehsaas program?

More than 15 million families have benefited from Ehsaas so far. Which means over 100 million people, over 45 percent of the country’s population.

As millions of Pakistanis struggle to survive, countless affected due to the ongoing pandemic, what is the eligibility criteria for government support through Ehsaas? Is there a plan already operational or in preparation to help those not covered by the Ehsaas program?

The eligibility criterion is based on the national socio-economic survey of the Ehsaas, which we have just completed. It was a massive national exercise involving door-to-door data collection, entirely through digital means. All socio-economic targeting under Ehsaas uses the Proxy Means Test (PMT), which is derived from the National Socio-Economic Survey. The PMT is an approximation of the socio-economic / well-being status of households.

All the households surveyed are rated on a scale of 0 to 100; the higher the score, the better the well-being of the household. On the basis of the available fiscal space, the eligibility threshold is determined between 0 and 100. We make sure to use objective means of verifying eligibility, so that there is absolutely no room for maneuver. human and no room for maneuver.

What are the objectives of the Ehsaas Education Stipends program?

Education is one of the most powerful tools to lift communities out of poverty. Educated citizens, especially girls and women, are more likely to join formal labor markets, make healthy choices, and support their communities. The Ehsaas Education Stipends program aims to give this opportunity to the most vulnerable Pakistanis by offering families cash grants to send their children to primary, secondary and higher schools.

We are also trying to level the playing field by ensuring that girls receive a higher allowance in all age groups to encourage parents to give daughters the same opportunities as sons.

Do you have a plan under the Ehsaas program for not only temporary relief, but also lasting, if not complete, relief from poverty in Pakistan? What measures, if any, are planned in the short, medium and long term?

Ehsaas aims to meet the acute needs of the most vulnerable Pakistanis while laying the foundation for long-term equality and prosperity. By tackling multidimensional poverty through nutrition, health care, job creation, education and more, we have created resilient communities that can better withstand shocks to economies and societies. . Several series of interventions within the framework of Ehsaas promote the strengthening of livelihoods and therefore aim for a lasting impact.

Our financial access programs to education programs both Ehsaas School Allowances (Grades 1 to 12) and Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships (from Grade 12) empower children and students from disadvantaged families through education, which is most rewarding in the long term.

The conditional cash transfer program for health and nutrition, Ehsaas Nashonuma, helps prevent stunting and the resulting cognitive decline. It is a very long-term empowerment tool.

Under Ehsaas Amdan, assets are donated for the promotion of livelihoods, and Ehsaas loans help create livelihoods. Access to financial tools such as bank accounts for women provides beneficiaries with life-changing security. Furthermore, in terms of cash transfers, it can be argued that social transfers are potentially the most gradual option for fiscal stimulus in emerging markets and low-income economies.

To meet the immediate needs of those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ehsaas provided $ 1.2 billion in emergency cash transfers to 15 million families. A report from the International Policy Center for Inclusive Growth found this to be critical to preventing a catastrophic explosion of poverty during the pandemic.

Your empathy for the underprivileged is a hallmark of your pre-government work, and now as the WP’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction and Social Protection. What is the most important inspiration for your professional ethics?

My inspiration comes from the plight of the people, the scale of the challenge, the wide gulf between what is possible and what has been done, the obvious potential to transform lives by governing well, and although it has become a cliché, doing the right things for the right reasons.

