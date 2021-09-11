No, Barack Obama doesn’t call a boxing match like Donald Trump





Former President Barack Obama is not going to follow former President Donald Trump’s lead and call it a boxing match.

Despite claims to the contrary by Trillers Ryan Kavanaugh, a spokeswoman for the Obama Foundation said the foundation had not spoken with the Obama Boxing Company at all commenting on a potentially future boxing match. Any idea that he is in talks to do so, she told the New York Times, is incorrect. “

Kavanaugh had told ESPN he was in talks with the former president’s foundation to have him speak on another stream during Teofimo Lopez’s fight with George Kambosos next month in New York City, which Trump plans to do on Saturday. on the occasion of the anniversary of September 11.

As the Obama Foundation has denied that talks ever took place, it is therefore not clear where Kavanaugh’s claims came from.

So, at least for now, Trump is the only one to get into boxing.

Donald Trump calls for combat on the anniversary of September 11

Trump will be on another Triller feed providing commentary during Evander Holyfields’ return fight against Vitor Belfort on Saturday.

It is not known why Trump is involved or how long he has been involved in the event, but Trump confirmed the news in a statement and will be joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

I love great fighters and great fights, Trump said in a statement. I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.

Trump, who is banned from almost all social media sites and has made very few public appearances since leaving the White House in January, has received widespread criticism for calling the event September 11, which marks the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Trump also said he wanted to fight current President Joe Biden who will visit the three sites where planes crashed on September 11, 2001 on Saturday, according to CBS News in a boxing match himself, because I think he would fall very, very quickly.

Either way, it looks like neither Trump’s predecessor nor his successor wants to comment on a boxing match on Saturday or anytime in the future. At least for now, Obama and Biden are letting Trump have that space.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a press conference ahead of the heavyweight bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort on September 11 at the Harbor Beach Marriott on September 9, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Eric Espada / Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/barack-obama-foundation-denies-former-president-is-in-talks-to-call-triller-boxing-match-like-donald-trump-224144132.html

