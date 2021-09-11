Good news! Cooking oils to get cheaper! PM Narendra Modi Govt cuts import duties on edible oils by 5.5% ahead of festivals





In a great relief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by the central government has decided to reduce import duties on edible oils with immediate effect from Saturday September 11, 2021. Keeping the interest of the common man to the ‘spirit, the government has decided to reduce import tariffs on edible oils by 5.5 percent. The move comes after the Secretary of Food and Public Distribution met with state officials on the matter on Friday. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: The government reduced import duties, including tariffs and others, on crude oil from 30.25% to 24.75%. Likewise, import duties on degummed crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil were reduced to 24.75% from 30.25%, while imports on RBP palm olein were reduced. reduced from 4.25% to 35.75%. In addition, refined soybean oil saw a similar decline of 35.75 percent from 41.25 percent. The move comes after edible oil prices have risen by 50% in the past year. Earlier, the government also reduced import duties on edible oils last month. In a major step last month, the government reduced the price of cooking oil. The Center reduced import tariffs on soybean oil and sunflower oil by 7.5 percent in August. Friday, in order to verify unfair practices and bring transparency in the availability of edible oils, the Secretary of Food and Public Distribution met with state officials. In an interaction, the secretary said oilseed production is expected to increase in the next Rabi season. It should also lower the prices of edible oils from October. He also said that from now on, there is no need to extend import tariff eases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/markets/commodities/news-good-news-cooking-oils-to-get-cheaper-narendra-modi-govt-slashes-import-duty-on-edible-oils-by-55-ahead-of-festivals-164958 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos