US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed as Apple sinks over App Store decision





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.) * US producer prices rise solidly in August * Apple falls after ‘Fortnite’ ruling * Kroger drops as shipping issues hurt margins * Indices: Dow -0.16%, S&P 500 -0.08%, Nasdaq -0.01% (updates with afternoon trading) By Noel Randewich Sept. 10 (Reuters) – Wall Street was mixed on Friday as investors weighed in for signs of higher inflation, while Apple Inc fell following an unfavorable court ruling over its app store. Producer prices in the United States rose sharply in August, resulting in the biggest annual gain in almost 11 years and indicating that high inflation was likely to persist as the pandemic puts pressure on supply chains, according to the data. Sentiment was also touched by comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve Chairman Loretta Mester that she would still like the central bank to start cutting asset purchases this year despite the weak employment report of ‘August. The S&P 500 rose nearly 20% in 2021, supported by accommodative central bank policies and reopening optimism. However, Wall Street has moved sideways in recent sessions as investors digest indications of rising inflation and concerns about the impact of the Delta variant on the economic recovery. Investors are also unsure of when the Federal Reserve might start cutting back on massive measures adopted last year to protect the economy from the pandemic. “The market is taking a break,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. “Investors are looking for news or inordinate information that exceeds the range of expectations, something much more disproportionate, positively or negatively, that will give investors better visibility into how things are going to turn out for the rest of the year. year.” Apple fell 2.6% after a judge overturned a critical part of its App Store rules, to the benefit of app makers. Shares of app makers rallied, with Spotify Technology, Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts each gaining about 3%. The story continues In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.16% to 34,822.07 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.08% to 4,489.53. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.01% to 15,246.75. The top three U.S. indices received some support from the news of a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping that was seen as a positive sign, which could lead to a thaw in relations between the U.S. two most important trading partners in the world. Seven of the eleven sector indices in the S&P 500 were down, with utilities and healthcare among the weakest, down 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. US-listed Didi Global fell 3.5% after Chinese government officials asked leading delivery and rideshare companies to improve income distribution and provide rest periods for workers . Grocer Kroger Co fell 8% after saying global supply chain disruptions, freight costs, discounts and waste would affect its profit margins. The advancing issues outnumbered the declining ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.06 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.01 to 1 favored advances. The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and 41 new lows. (Additional report by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Aurora Ellis)

