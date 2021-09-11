Letter 117 from UI professors regarding statutes has not received a response from Jokowi





117 UI professors requested the cancellation of the PP on the Statute. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – A total of 117 professors from the University of Indonesia (UI) sent a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding government regulation number 75 of 2021 regarding Statute of the University of Indonesia September 6, 2021. Indeed, the letter submitted on August 13, 2021 has not received a response so far. “We are with 117 Masters University of Indonesia asking for confirmation from the president on the letter we sent. We, professors of the University of Indonesia, are very concerned and worried about the impact caused by PP number 75 of 2021, ”reads the letter signed by the President of the UI Faculty Council (DGB ), Harkristuti Harkrisnowo, which was confirmed by the Republika on Saturday. (11/9). The previous letter regarding concerns and cancellation requests of PP 75/2021 was received by the Secretary of State of the Ministry. The DGB also included reports on the results of the analysis and evaluation that were carried out by the professors on the PP 75/2021. The main essence of the results of the analysis and evaluation is that if the PP Number 75 of 2021 is implemented, life on campus will be far from the conditions for the achievement of educational goals based on Pancasila and the internalization of the values ​​of UI, Veritas, Probitas, Lustitia (truth, honesty, justice). The DGB also said that on August 3, 2021, the UI Student Executive Council (BEM) and 118 student organizations / units sent a letter regarding the rejection of PP number 75 of

2021 to the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture, Minister of Education and Culture, Minister of Law and Human Rights, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform and Minister of the State Secretariat . The letter has not yet received a response. “Internally, we have also made various efforts to resolve this issue in the form of a coordination meeting of four bodies (DGB, Academic Senate, Chancellor and Board of Directors) as well as consultations with various stakeholders on campus. “, did he declare. . They considered that the issuance of PP n ° 75/2021 to replace PP n ° 68/2013 created advantages and disadvantages that the public gave the impression of being a double stake of the post of chancellor of the IU. Even if it is studied in more depth and depth, if the PP 75/2021 is implemented, it will result in a discord between the executive, the DGB, the Board of Directors (MWA), the Academic Senate ( SA), teachers, students and education. Staff. Initially, the UI had formed a UI Statute Review Team (PP 68/2013), with members composed of representatives from four UI bodies, namely the Executive, MWA, SA and DGB. The team completed the PP amendment project as of June 26, 2020, and the material reflects the thoughts and aspirations of the four organs. However, DGB and SA UI were very surprised when in July 2021, PP 75/2021 was released as a replacement and not as a change from PP 68/2013. Concerns arise not only because the process of finalizing the draft PP no longer includes the four organs of the IU, but more fundamentally, the overall regulatory material of the PP 75/2021 is considered very poor and does not reflect the credibility of the UI.

