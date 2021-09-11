anniversary of September 11: “Democracy will always prevail” – Boris Johnson to pay tribute to victims on 20th anniversary | UK News





Boris Johnson will denounce the terrorists who killed nearly 3,000 people in the September 11 attacks while paying tribute to their victims on the occasion of the 20th anniversary. The Prime Minister recorded a video message which will be broadcast on Saturday at a memorial event at the Olympic Park in east London, where a memorial forged from the steel of Ground Zero – where the World Trade Center was located in New York – is on display. In the message he will say how September 11, 2001 “has become, in the words of President Roosevelt after Pearl Harbor, a ‘date that will live in infamy'”. Picture:

Boris Johnson to pay tribute to those who died

Mr Johnson, who was born in New York, will talk about how terrorists “tried to destroy the faith of free peoples everywhere in the open societies that terrorists despise and which we cherish.” “And it is precisely because of the openness and tolerance of the United States that people of almost all nationalities and religions were among the 2,977 murdered that day, including 67 Britons, each symbolic of of the eternal friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States, ”he will say. “But while the terrorists imposed their burden of grief and suffering, and while the threat persists today, we can now say with a 20-year perspective that they have not shaken our belief in freedom and democracy; they have failed to separate our nations, or make us abandon our values, or live in permanent fear. “The fact that we come together today – in pain but also in faith and determination – demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bonds that unite us.” Learn more about the terrorist attacks of September 11 Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





What is the legacy of September 11?

Mr Johnson will also congratulate Since 9/11, the organization that organizes the memorial, for its “vital work in educating young people about what happened that day”. He will also mention the recent withdrawal of British and all foreign troops from Afghanistan almost 20 years after sending troops there in response to Al-Qaeda’s 9/11 attacks. “The recent events in Afghanistan only strengthen our resolve to remember those who were taken from us, to cherish the survivors and those who are still in mourning and cling to our belief in freedom and democracy, which will prevail. always on every enemy, “concluded Mr Johnson. . Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute to those who lost their lives that day and said how the “consequences of the 9/11 attacks are still felt to this day – the tragedy is still so blunt” . Picture:

Hundreds of firefighters were among those who died in the 9/11 attacks

He said: “We are showing our support for our American friends as they mark this difficult time in their history. “And we remember those around the world who lost their lives to terror. They will always be in our hearts… and in our memories.”

