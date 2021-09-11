There is a small group of Jokowi supporters campaigning for 3 periods





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Vice-president of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Jazilul Fawaid said there was a small group of supporters of President Joko Widodo who campaigned for the addition of three terms. The campaign, he said, accused the community that the desire to increase the mandate came from Jokowi himself. “There is a small group and they are known as the Pak Jokowi supporters who campaigned for three spells. This is a problem in my opinion,” Jazilul said in an online discussion on Saturday (9 / 11/2021). “So the charge is against Pak Jokowi even though Pak Jokowi answered both ways,” he continued. Jazilul said Jokowi pointed out that the 1945 Constitution amendments included questions about the mandate of the presidency under the authority of the MPR. Read also: Remember the Guinean coup, the Golkar faction in the MPR does not value any guaranteed smooth amendment Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail However, the question of Jokowi wanting to extend his term is difficult to contain as many supporters continue to carry out such campaigns. “Just go back to the constitution what the president said, yes we believe it,” he said. However, this politician from the National Awakening Party (PKB) believes that everyone has the right to express their wishes, including in terms of extending the presidential term. Of course, the proposal is submitted through the constitution and in accordance with the regulations in force. “If it’s just a speech, I think there is no problem and it is submitted to the right institution, tell us at the MPR, if you don’t want the MPR to pass it on to PKB , we will present it, ”he said. noted. To read also: History of the constitutional amendments of 1945 from time to time … The speech on limited amendments to the 1945 Constitution is known to resurface when MPR RI President Bambang Soesatyo delivered a speech at the 2021 MPR RI annual session last August. However, there is also concern that the amendment speech will widen and also discuss the president’s tenure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/09/11/12090331/wakil-ketua-mpr-ada-kelompok-kecil-pendukung-jokowi-yang-kampanyekan-3

