PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan; pays tribute to Sardar Patel | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opened by videoconference the Ahmedabad-based Sardardham Bhavan and, in the same function, also performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls’ hostel). Both establishments, as their names suggest, are dedicated to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Read also | PM Modi will inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today Prime Minister Modi noted how Lord Ganesha is invoked before doing anything new and, coincidentally, the Sardardham Bhavan is inaugurated at a time when the nation celebrates Ganeshotsav. I have every confidence that the Sardardham Bhavan will not only empower our future generations, but also inspire them to lead their lives by the principles that Sardar Patel followed in his life, he noted. All of these young people will play decisive roles as the country reaches 100 years of independence in 2047, Prime Minister Modi noted. Recalling Patel’s role in the Kheda movement, Prime Minister Modi said under Sardar’s leadership all sections of society came together, forcing the British to listen to their demands. This inspiration, this energy stands before us today as the Statue of Unity, the Prime Minister said, referring to the tallest statue in the world located in Kevadia, Gujarat. It was inaugurated on October 31, 2018, on the 143rd anniversary of the birth of Iron Man. Prime Minister Modi also recalled various notable events that took place on September 11, including the September 11 attacks in the United States 20 years ago. However, this date is also associated with inspiring events such as Swami Vivekanand’s famous speech in Chicago in 1893 to the World Parliament of Religions, Prime Minister Modi said. Read also | Prime Minister Modi remembers Swami Vivekananda’s iconic speech in Chicago. This is what he said He also announced that a chair would be established at the Faculty of Arts of the Hindu University of Banaras (BHU) in memory of the Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, who died on that date in 1921. Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat, and his deputy, Nitin Patel, also attended the event and addressed the assembly. Located in Ahmedabad, the largest city in the western state, Sardardham Bhavan has state-of-the-art facilities for students with modern amenities. Kanya Chhatralaya, meanwhile, will welcome 2,000 girls, whatever their economic criteria.

