Had left Jokowi’s coalition, PAN denies having betrayed





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – National Mandate Party vice chairman Viva Yoga Mauladi said many interpretations have emerged since his party joined the ranks of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) coalition government.Jokowi). In fact, according to Viva Yoga, since 1999 the PAN has always been a government coalition. Viva said the PAN has joined the cabinet since the era of President BJ Habibie, Abdurrahman Wahid alias Gus Dur, Megawati Soekarnoputri, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, until the first period of President Joko Widodo’s administration. However, PAN did not end up joining Jokowi’s first term. “Then the problem is that before the 2019 presidential election, the PAN, which is part of the coalition, asked for a leave of absence because there are differences in the choice of presidential candidates and to the vice presidency, ”Viva Yoga said in an online statement. discussion organized by ILUNI UI, Saturday September 11, 2021. PAN also offers Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno in the 2019 presidential election. PAN executive who sat in Jokowi’s cabinet, Asman Abnur, later resigned as Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform. According to Viva Yoga, the PAN’s withdrawal from the governing coalition at the time was not a form of betrayal. “So, in fact, the process of leaving the cabinet was not due to betrayal,” he said. Viva Yoga said that it was actually very easy to read the PAN movement, namely to adhere to amar maruf nahi munkar. “It is therefore not a question of betrayal but of maintaining a political morality because of different choices,” he said. However, Viva continued, the process is now complete. After the 2019 presidential election, he said, President Jokowi implemented a political accommodation strategy by inviting pairs of losing candidates to enter government. He considers it to be a typical Indonesian political culture, different from other countries. According to him, the winning pair does not take all the profits and the loser loses, but everyone can join the governing coalition. “No the winner takes it all Where zero sum game, but it’s part of the political culture that has to be part of our culture, the policy of mutual cooperation, “said Viva Yoga. PAN joined the governing coalition after attending a meeting of President Jokowi and the leaders of his supporting parties on Wednesday 25 August. The party with the rising sun symbol would also get a share in the cabinet. On the other hand, Jokowi’s accommodation policy is often criticized by various civilian groups, democracy activists and political observers. Consolidation of power and the big coalition fear of eroding checks and balances, as well as dangerous for democracy. “The impact of democracy in Indonesia is that the quality of democracy deteriorates and becomes more dangerous due to the growing number of supporters and the destruction of democracy,” said the sociologist from the State University of Jakarta, Ubedilah Badrun, responding to Jokowi’s growing coalition with membership of the National Mandate Party. Read also : PAN proposes to postpone amendment to the 1945 Constitution due to Covid-19 pandemic BUDIARTI UTAMI POUTRI

