Lack of real estate regulator blamed for missing target





ISLAMABAD:

Around 2,100 construction projects worth Rs 493 billion have been registered under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s second tax amnesty program – half of what the government had hoped for – as an independent think tank considers the absence of a real estate regulator as an obstacle to growth.

So far, 1,321 people have registered through FBR’s online system in 2,125 projects, according to a statement released by the Federal of Revenue on Friday.

Of these, 1,775 are new projects while 350 are existing projects, he added.

The RBF also provided a unique opportunity for those 12,000 people, who had paid 2.6 billion rupees in taxes to benefit from the first tax amnesty program in 2019, but were unable to file returns due to technical problems in the system.

These people have had two weeks to submit their statements.

Sharing details of the Prime Minister’s second tax amnesty program, the RBF said the total reported investment made in the 2,125 registered projects amounted to Rs 493 billion.

Read ECNEC approves three projects

The results show that the outcome of the second tax amnesty program is lower than expected.

The government expected more than 1 trillion rupees to be registered until December of last year.

However, the process took longer and the Prime Minister eventually granted a six-month extension to the program which also expired in June of this year.

In April last year, Prime Minister Imran announced his government’s second 10-month tax amnesty program aimed at “stimulating economic growth” and minimizing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people’s lives.

The program allowed people to invest in the construction industry without disclosing their source of income.

The program has also been offered on projects already under construction.

The RBF said it had provided all the necessary facilitation to beneficiaries of the construction package, which included setting up a dedicated webpage, a dedicated email to respond to inquiries, and a step-by-step guide. online for builders and developers.

RBF Chairman Dr Mohammad Ashfaq Ahmad also indicated that ease of doing business should be ensured for projects registered under the construction sector package.

He further hoped that regular updates on progress would be communicated through the media on a weekly basis.

A new report released by think tank Tabadlab explains why Pakistan’s real estate sector has failed to grow.

The document commented on the latest guidelines issued by the central bank on the financing of construction sector projects by banks.

The report titled “The Central Bank as Real Estate Regulator: Can the Latest SBP Guidelines Help Address the Housing Gap?” », Written by Ibrahim Khalil, indicates that the central bank exceeded its mandate by regulating the real estate sector through special directives.

The author argued that the SBP should trust the risk departments and risk committees of banks to develop strong assessment criteria in light of international best practice for managing construction finance.

“If the SBP opts for such micro-management of processes, then perhaps there is merit in the preference of commercial banks to invest in GDPs, rather than in products and services that are economical and in the service of consumers. “, according to the report.

Pakistani commercial banks have more than half of their assets in government securities, making record profits.

Read more Uplift projects shut down in Pindi district

A small risk-taking by commercial banks in the area of ​​construction finance will not negatively affect the stability of the banking sector, according to the report.

He added that dealing with a backlogged purchase was within the remit of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

The author also took a critical view of the SBP guidelines that housing projects should open designated accounts.

“Having an escrow account for buyer’s deposits is generally prescribed by the RERA or similar authorities in other countries. It is a consumer welfare decision and not at all related to the financing of construction.

Instead of providing general guidelines to commercial banks and allowing banks to design their own criteria to achieve those goals, the SBP formulates very specific guidelines, spilling into areas that should fall under the RERA domain.

When SBP encroaches on RERA’s functions, central bank regulations will only apply to builders, who will benefit from construction finance from lenders.

The new regulations “would end up countering the very effects that the SBP wants to anchor in the housing finance and construction markets.” The reason is simple: SBP cannot replace RERA, ”argues the report.

The assumption behind the SBP guidelines is that the availability of construction finance will incentivize the builder to comply with real estate regulations, bring additional transparency to the project, and pay its fair share of taxes.

“Time will tell, but there is a chance that this overbreadth of SBP in real estate regulation will discourage the majority of builders from approaching banks for construction finance.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2319667/lack-of-realty-regulator-blamed-for-missing-target The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos