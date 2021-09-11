India reports 33,376 new cases in 24 hours, Narendra Modi examines oxygen availability





India recorded 33,376 new infections and 308 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family. New cases are 4.5% lower than the number of Fridays of 34,973 cases. The new cases have brought the overall number of infections since the start of the pandemic in January last year to 3,320,830. The toll stands at 4,42,317. The number of active cases climbed from 870 to 3 91 516 and recoveries reached 3 23 74 497. A total of 73 05 89 688 doses of vaccine have been administered in India since the start of the vaccination campaign in January through Friday. No less than 65 27 175 doses were administered on Friday alone. (Ministry of Health and Family) Friday the Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Covid-19 review meeting with senior health ministry officials, the cabinet secretary and other officials. The prime minister’s office said Modi noted the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus. The Prime Minister said there was a need to rapidly increase the availability of oxygen. Efforts are also being made to install 961 liquid medical oxygen storage tanks and 1,450 medical gas pipeline systems with the aim of supporting at least one such unit per district, the statement said. Other updates The government of Uttar Pradesh Friday claimed there were no active Covid-19 cases in 33 districts of the state, ANI reported. The government also said 67 districts had not reported any new infections in the past 24 hours.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said his government aims to give at least the first injection of the coronavirus vaccine to all adults in the state by September 30, the Hindustan times.

Captain of the Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singhextended Covid-19-induced restrictions in the state until September 30 due to the upcoming festival season, reported the Hindustan times. Global Updates An article published by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that fully vaccinated residents were 11 times less likely to die from Covid-19 compared to unvaccinated ones since the Delta strain has become the most common variant, AFP reported. The newspaper also said residents who received both doses were 10 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who were not vaccinated against the infectious disease at all.

Over 80% of Denmark residents, aged 12 and over, received both injections of the Covid-19 vaccine. This led to a government order to lift all national restrictions, reported The Guardian. With this, Denmark became one of the first countries in the European Union to lift the restrictions after 548 days when the restrictions were first imposed.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 22.38 crore people and caused more than 46.16 lakh in deaths since the start of the pandemic in December 2019, according toJohns Hopkins University.

