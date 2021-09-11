Video message from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks





September 11 attacks: Boris Johnson said the September 11 attackers “failed to separate our nations”. (To file) London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks had failed to destroy Western values, in a video post for the 20th anniversary of September 11. “We can now say with a 20-year perspective that they (the jihadists) have failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy,” he said in the message delivered on Saturday ahead of the anniversary. . “They have failed to separate our nations, or to make us abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.” Johnson, who was born in New York, said the 67 Britons who died in the bombings are “a symbol of the undying friendship between the UK and the US”. He insisted that Britain’s determination to uphold the values ​​of freedom and democracy had not been shaken by the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan last month, which saw the Taliban take back power. The former Taliban regime housed Osama bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda movement, which carried out the September 11 attacks. “The recent events in Afghanistan only strengthen our resolve to remember those who have been taken from us,” Johnson said. The fact that the British and Americans came together to mourn the dead in 2001 “demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bonds that unite us”. The United States donated a sculpture made from twisted metal debris from the remains of the World Trade Center in New York to the United Kingdom. As mayor of London, Johnson unveiled the sculpture in the city in 2011, but it was later removed and is now on display at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London. (This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

