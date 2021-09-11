Palace: Jokowi stands on 1945 Constitution, rejects expansion of President’s office

Merdeka.com – Presidential spokesperson Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Fadjroel Rachman pointed out that President Jokowi’s political position clearly did not interfere with the MPR RI regarding the issue of amendments to the 1945 Constitution. He also stated that the Head of State is faithful to the Constitution of 1945.

“The president has shown a political attitude and this does not interfere with the agenda of the MPR, we are only saying that the political position of President Joko Widodo is that he is faithful to the Constitution of 1945”, a- he said during the discussion on the amendment to the Constitution of 1945, for what? », Saturday (11/9). ).

According to him, President Jokowi respects the constitution, in particular article 7 of the constitution of 1945 which stipulates that the president and the vice-president will remain in office for five years and that they cannot then be re-elected to the same position as for a single term.

“He is frank on article 7 of the 1945 Constitution. And then he also said, apart from 3 periods, there is no extension,” he explained.

Fadjroel added that President Jokowi highly respects the 1945 Constitution. In addition, regarding the process of leadership regeneration in Indonesia and the observance of the reform program.

“This is the political position of the president, because we must not interfere with the amendment or the agenda of the amendments,” he concluded. [ray]