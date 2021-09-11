Turkish refugee policy “very positive”, says UNHCR chief





Turkey’s policy to provide refugees with access to education, health and social opportunities is “very positive,” the head of the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday in the report. south-eastern Turkey. At a press conference in Gaziantep province, Filippo Grandi said Turkey is home to around 4 million refugees, including 3.7 million Syrians, while Afghans, who arrived in the country before the recent crisis in their countries, made up the majority of the rest. Having met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as part of his official visits to the country, Grandi said he will visit local authorities, refugees, local institutions and the Turkish Red Crescent in the coming days. He stressed that Turkey is the country which hosts the largest number of refugees in recent years. He said the community and international organizations should provide the necessary assistance to Turkey in time. Speaking about the situation in Syria, Grandi said that a political solution in the country means a condition for refugees to return to their country. He said efforts to establish peace in Syria will continue and humanitarian agencies will continue to provide assistance to those affected until all the necessary conditions are met for the refugees to return to their homes. Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when Bashar al-Assad’s regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates. – Crisis in Afghanistan Referring to recent developments in Afghanistan, Grandi said that currently the major problem in the country is displacement. He said that of the 3.5 million internally displaced in Afghanistan, 500,000 were displaced due to clashes in the country, and added that the displaced, some of whom are homeless, will have more. need humanitarian aid as winter approaches. As humanitarian institutions, we will continue negotiations with the Taliban to allow access to humanitarian aid in some areas, he said. Stressing that some of those displaced in Afghanistan may seek asylum in other countries, Grandi said in this case, the international community should help especially neighboring countries, especially Iran and Pakistan. He said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will call for assistance in Afghanistan at a meeting to be held on Monday. The Afghan people have suffered greatly over the past 50 years, with the invasions of the former Soviet Union in 1979 and US forces in 2001, which lasted until their withdrawal on August 31. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after taking control of the capital Kabul on August 15, forcing the president and other senior officials out of the country. On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the country’s interim government. * Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/local-news/turkeys-refugee-policy-very-positive-unhcr-chief-3580067 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos