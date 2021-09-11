PM Modi Announces Chair at BHU in Honor of Tamil Poet Subramania Bharati | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of a chair in memory of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for Tamil studies. The chair will be established at the Faculty of Arts of BHU.

Prime Minister Modi made the announcement on the 100th anniversary of Subramania Bharati’s death, at the inauguration of Ahmedabad-based Sardardham Bhavan, via video conference.

“Today September 11 is another great occasion. Today is the 100th anniversary of the death of the great Indian scholar, philosopher and freedom fighter ‘Subramanya Bharati’ ji. Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’s vision as Sardar Saheb carried, the same philosophy shone with all its divinity in the Tamil writings of Mahakavi Bharati, ”Prime Minister Modi said on the occasion.

“I am also making an important announcement on this occasion. It was decided to create a chair in the name of Subramanya Bharti ji at the Hindu University of Banaras. “, added the Prime Minister.

Earlier today, he paid tribute to Bharati, recalling his “rich scholarship, his multifaceted contributions to our nation, his lofty ideals on social justice and the empowerment of women.”

The Prime Minister also performed the “bhoomi pujan” of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls’ hostel) and addressed Ganesh Chaturthi’s greetings to the people.

“Before starting any new work, we offer our prayers to Lord Ganesh, and luckily the inauguration of Sardardham Bhavan is also done on the auspicious occasion of the ‘Ganesha’ festival. Yesterday was’ Ganesh Chaturthi and today the whole nation celebrates the festival, ”he said.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel were also present on the occasion.