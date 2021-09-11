Congressman Gaurav Gogoi writes to Prime Minister Modi urging him to withdraw his palm oil plantation plan





Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 8th) urging him to withdraw the Centre’s program on palm oil plantations in northeast India . In the letter, the congressman urged Prime Minister Modi to “implement sustainable alternatives”. Gaurav Gogoi also tweeted describing the initiative as “an alien species which will threaten the biodiversity of the region and force people to adopt an alternative economic model which is not sustainable must be revisited”. Letter from Gaurav Gogoi to Prime Minister Modi The proposal to flood northeast India with an alien species that threatens the region’s biodiversity and forces people to adopt an alternative economic model that is not sustainable needs to be revisited. My letter to @PMOIndia in the oil palm plantations of northeast India. pic.twitter.com/BgK5wS3KsE Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 11, 2021 Oil palm plantations – Congressman fears disease In a one-page letter, Gaurav Gogoi wrote that the Ebola disease in South Africa was spread “by planting oil palms by putting fruit bats in contact with people”. “The history of oil palm cultivation points to the severe ecological and social devastation that can result from its monoculture. Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia have suffered the adverse effects. The Ebola outbreak in West Africa has also been praised by oil palm plantations for putting fruit bats in contact with people, ”the letter read. The congressman also cited negative effects on the environment and mentioned that planting can decertify lands in the Northeast because they use a lot of water. “Conflicts between humans and wildlife are likely to increase and the economic vulnerability of forest riparian communities will be worsened,” wrote Congressman Gaurav Gogoi. Effect on farmers’ income The congressman further claimed that the oil palm plantation could have “adverse effects on the income of farmers in the region”. “80% are marginal farmers and it takes 5-7 years to mature and will suffer losses of Rs 7 lakh during this period. Once mature, oil palms can only generate Rs 1 lakh per ha. It will also push the region into trouble. food security, ”said Gaurav Gogoi. Cabinet nod foroil palm boost After Prime Minister Modi’s speech on August 15 on the new central program declaring that India can cultivate around 2,800,000 hectares of land for oil palms, especially in the northeast region, where more than 900,000 hectares are achievable for such a crop, the cabinet approved Rs 11,040 crore for the plan. The aim of this decision was to encourage the production of palm oil in India and to reduce its imports. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangmas said his government would ensure environmental safeguards before moving forward with the Centre’s plans to promote palm oil cultivation in the region. Northeast region.

