Donald Trump says Facebook’s Mark Zuckeberg visited him at the White House to ‘kiss’ A **’





The former US president was not one to mince words. The business mogul and leader of the Republican Party left the White House on January 20, 2021 with an unusual legacy as he was banned from social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following the Capitol Hill violence carried out by his supporters. Although he has expressed his hatred for social media companies on the social media platforms themselves, he recently revealed new information about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. In an interview with Fox News, Trump called Twitter a “failed operation” before joining over a decade ago and called out Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for sucking him off.

Trump, who is permanently banned from Twitter and kicked from Facebook until January 2023 for inciting violence around the Capitol riot in January this year, called Zuckerberg and other tech leaders “sick.” Business Insider reported. He added in the interview that “He (Zuckerberg) was coming to the White House to kiss my ass **,” Trump told Fox News. “And I would say, ‘Oh, that’s good. “I have the Facebook manager coming with his lovely wife.”

In May, Facebook upheld the ban on former US President Donald Trump while ordering a re-examination of the case, in a decision with a potentially significant impact on the regulation of online speech. The board, whose decisions are binding on the main social network, said Trump had created an environment where serious risk of violence was possible “with his comments regarding the Jan.6 rampage by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

Given the seriousness of the violations and the continuing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7, ”the board said after its review.

Trump, whose political influence has arguably been severely curtailed by the loss of his social media presence, responded with a statement slamming bans on Facebook and other online giants as a complete disgrace. ”

The Trump-Facebook affair had been intensely followed for its repercussions on social networks seeking to curb disinformation and abusive content while remaining open to political discourse.

Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after posting a video of the deadly storming of Capitol Hill by fiery supporters contesting his election defeat, in which he told them: We love you, you are very special. “

The former Republican leader, who has consistently challenged the legitimacy of Joe Bidens’ November election, was permanently banned by Facebook the day after the siege and removed from other platforms including Twitter and YouTube. Shortly after the board’s decision, Trump issued a statement reiterating his false allegations of voter fraud and urging his supporters never to give up.

What Facebook, Twitter and Google have done is a total disgrace and embarrassment to our country, ”Trump said.

