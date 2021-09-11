US weighs China’s trade probe

[Stay on top of transportation news: Get TTNews in your inbox.]

The Biden administration is considering a new investigation into Chinese subsidies and their damage to the U.S. economy as a way to put pressure on Beijing on trade, people familiar with the matter said.

Biden’s top economic advisers, including U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, are meeting on September 10 to discuss the potential investigation, the people said. They will also discuss the January 2020 trade deal struck under President Donald Trump and enforcement options as well as a way forward for an estimated $ 300 billion in tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, said. people on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

The USTR has asked outside consultants to help quantify the damage caused by Chinese subsidies in order to measure the type of response appropriate if the investigation continues, two people said.

The offshore yuan slashed gains after the report. The S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which track US-listed companies that do most of their business in China, hit session lows after the announcement, while declines were modest.

The meeting comes less than a day after President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had a 90-minute phone call in which Biden expressed frustration at Beijing’s lack of seriousness in engaging with his team.

Biden also wanted to ensure that relations between the world’s largest economies did not escalate into conflict and to explain the intent behind U.S. actions against Beijing and its behavior, a U.S. official said.

Xi, meanwhile, told Biden that the Chinese policy adopted by the United States for some time has caused serious difficulties in the relationship, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.

A USTR spokesperson declined to comment, while Commerce Department and White House spokespersons did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Certainly, economic topics were part of the discussion last night, but they weren’t an important part of the 90-minute call the president had with President Xi and it wasn’t a call intended to produce final results or to produce final results, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

There are, I can’t even tell you how many meetings between high level politicians and cabinet members on a daily basis, she said of the Tai-Raimondo meeting. We don’t usually confirm them, but it’s not abnormal or an indication of anything other than members of the government doing their jobs.

The administration is leaning towards reinstating an exclusion process for certain tariffs, although a decision has not yet been made, two people said. Business and many lawmakers have called on the administration to allow such duty exemptions.

Some in the administration believe that the duties imposed under Trump have not led to the desired changes in China’s behavior and have, over time, lost their ability to act as leverage to bring China back to the table. negotiations or to fulfill its commitments made in the 2020 phase of a case.

An investigation under Section 301, the same law used by the previous administration to impose blanket tariffs on imports from China, would take months to conclude.

It’s unclear when the White House will announce the results of its review on these issues, but an administration official said it could happen in the near future.

The White House is taking into account any collateral damage that could result from action against China, and how potential Chinese retaliation could impact American workers and farmers, one of the people said.

The United States also wants to ensure that neither its allies nor members of Congress are caught off guard by their actions and prioritize consultations before any announcements, the person added.

