Op-Ed: Trump’s Continuing Fervor Explained | Opinion





We live in Trump’s country. Seven of 10 voters in our respective central Illinois counties voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. We are not Trump fans, but many of our friends are. Trump will go; its base won’t, so what gives our friends?

Based on the discussions and conversations over the past year in our Legion post, country club, pubs, cafes and outdoor barbecues, here we summarize Trump’s continued loyalties, such as we heard them, but in our words. Our Trump friends range from rigid workers to successful entrepreneurs living in once proud and now hollowed out cities like Peoria and Decatur. Since we are both retired, our sample is biased towards the mature set, but not quite.

Our overall conclusion is that of a deep disenchantment with the political, commercial, academic and social leadership of the Americas, through the two political parties, our elites, one might say. The roots of disenchantment can be traced back to the Vietnam War, which roughly coincides with the beginnings of America’s decline, certainly as viewed by older Trump fans.

For example, our political leaders have dragged us into long, interminable wars, at an immeasurable cost in men and treasures, to keep losing them, by pulling our tails between our legs. Not the stuff of the greatest generation.

Around the same time as Vietnam, business leaders started sending our jobs to China, weakening the US manufacturing base, and without even a big thank you to American workers.

Most recently, we trained future Chinese tech wizards at our top engineering and science campuses, putting invaluable technological know-how in the towers of our main competitor.

In addition to saving the bacon from our allies during the Great War, we continue to spend billions to protect Europeans from harm. In return, Europeans look down on us with barely veiled contempt.

At home, Trump fans yearn for the good old days of two-parent families, with a little respect and discipline at home. Yet our social policy experts are pushing Congress to pass dozens of expensive social programs that appear to denigrate traditional family life, instead encouraging reliance on government handouts, rather than building needed resilience at home.

Meanwhile, the political and economic classes are reaping the rewards. Washington is seen as a growing cesspool of high-paying jobs for politicians, lawyers, lobbyists and employees. Some staff are taking to Wall Street to help knowingly push things like toxic mortgages on unsuspecting investors and ill-suited homeowners for never paying the price for their crime or for almost leading the world in. global economic collapse.

Worse, the new elites, from the Clintons to the Obamas, seem to feel good about the work they think they’ve done, seemingly oblivious to the national decline that angered the Trump base.

To add insult to injury, distraught Hillary Clinton describes the Trumpers as deplorable, which is tantamount to arousing caged lions with red meat.

So, Make America Great Again continues as the perfect rallying cry against the failures of America’s power structure, Trump fans say.

Trump’s base, at least those around us here in struggling central Illinois, may ignore Trump’s personality flaws because he speaks direct and unvarnished language, in stark contrast to the hyper- politically correct that stifles direct conversations about the Americas. problems.

We believe his fans are hanging on to Trump because they fear he is leaving, our elite will again go unchallenged, and America’s decline will continue.

We’re not Trump fans, but thinking about what we mean, we think the Trump base is arguing that we deserve better than we got.

Jim Nowlan is a retired American political professor who has taught in China on several occasions. Allen Andersen is a retired businessman and economic development consultant. They reside in central Illinois.

