PM Modi pays tribute to Vinoba Bhave and Subramania Bharati





“Acharya Vinoba Bhave perpetuated Gandhi’s lofty principles after India gained independence, Prime Minister Modi said in his tweet



Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Vinoba Bhave on Saturday on his birthday, saying he perpetuated Gandhi’s lofty principles after India gained independence. Born in 1895, Mr. Bhave dedicated his life to the propagation of Gandhian values ​​and is particularly known for the ‘Bhoodan’ campaign when he persuaded people across the country to donate part of their land that he distributed to the landless poor. Mr. Modi said his mass movements were aimed at ensuring a better quality of life for the poor and oppressed. His emphasis on the collective spirit will always continue to inspire generations, he said. “Acharya Vinoba Bhave perpetuated the noble principles of Gandhi after the independence of India. “Mahatma Gandhi described him as someone who was absolutely against untouchability, steadfast in his commitment to India’s freedom and a staunch supporter of non-violence as well as constructive work. quintessential thinker, ”Modi tweeted. Admired for his simplicity, his work and his outlook, Mr Bhave’s comments perceived as favorable to the emergency period had also drawn criticism. The Prime Minister also tweeted his tributes to Tamil literary icon Subramania Bharati on the occasion of his 100th death anniversary on Saturday. “For her 100th Punya Tithi, paying homage to the remarkable Subramania Bharati. We remember her rich scholarship, her multifaceted contributions to our nation, her lofty ideals on social justice and the empowerment of women,” a- he said and published a speech he gave on Mr. Bharati in December of last year.

