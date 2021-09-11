Boris Johnson says September 11 did not undermine freedom and democracy | Boris Johnson





The 9/11 terrorists failed to undermine the faith of free peoples around the world in open societies, Boris Johnson said. In a message of challenge to be broadcast on Saturday at a commemorative event at the Olympic Park in east London, the Prime Minister said the threat of terrorism persisted but people refused to live their lives in constant fear. The fact that we come together today in pain but also in faith and determination demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bond that unites us, Johnson said. A total of 2,977 people were killed in the atrocity, including 67 Britons. Labor leader Keir Starmer said the consequences of the attacks were still being felt to this day, adding that the tragedy was still so stark. He said: But as we celebrate this anniversary, I have no doubts that our resolve has never been stronger. We will continue to fight against terrorism and violence, promoting our values ​​of justice and peace. Johnson said the recent events in Afghanistan have only strengthened people’s belief in freedom and democracy. The Queen marked the anniversary with a message to the US President. He said: As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks of September 11, 2001, my thoughts and prayers along with those of my family and the entire nation are with the victims, survivors and affected families, as well as first responders. and rescuers. called to duty. My visit to the World Trade Center site in 2010 remains etched in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those of many nations, faiths and origins who have lost their lives, we also honor the resilience and determination of the communities who have come together to rebuild. Relatives who lost loved ones in the attacks will attend a special memorial service at the September 11 Memorial Garden in Grosvenor Square in London on Saturday. The names of those who died will be read during the private service, which was hosted by the UK 9/11 Family Support Group, and a minute of silence will be observed.

