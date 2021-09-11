Haryana CMManohar Lal Khattar congratulates Prime Minister Modi and Center for Increasing MSP for Farmers





Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, congratulated the central government on Friday for approving an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for all compulsory rabi crops in 2022-2023. The prices of sugar cane have been raised from Rs 12 per quintal to Rs 326 per quintal. He praised the central government on behalf of the Haryana government for increasing farmers’ incomes. “The step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appreciable. Before harvesting rabi crops, the new MSPh was introduced for six rabi crops, ”he added. be at least increased to 50 percent of PSM, even few crops have reached 100 percent of PSM, ”Khattar said. Haryana CM praises PM Modi & Center for increasing MSP; Central government opposition movement The opposition, for its part, criticized Prime Minister Modi and the central government for this. Congress accused the BJP-led government of “conspiring” against farmers over the MSP, saying they should be compensated for their labor as well as the increased cost of inputs. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement that the government’s MSP increase in Rabi’s crops announced on Wednesday was “grossly insufficient” and that the administration had “betrayed” the farmers. He claimed that the MSP had broken its promise to give farmers a 50% return on input costs. He also said that the decisions of the government led by the BJP had increased the costs of agricultural inputs by 25,000 rupees per hectare while the MSP was only increased from “2% to 8%”. He said diesel prices have risen significantly and a GST has been imposed on the higher costs of manure, insecticides and farm equipment. He alleged that there is a plan to suppress the MSP. MSP increased for RMS 2022-23 For the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2022-2023, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recommended an increase in the MSP for all mandatory rabi products earlier this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting. The government has increased the MSP of rabi crops for RMS 2022-23, according to a statement issued by the CAMC, to ensure that producers receive fair prices for their products. Lentils (Masur), rapeseed and mustard (400 Rs per quintal each) were suggested as having the largest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year, followed by the gram (400 Rs per quintal) (130 Rs per quintal). In the case of safflower, the price increased by Rs 114 per quintal compared to the previous year. Variable compensation aims to promote the diversification of crops. The increase in PSM is in line with the 2018-19 Union budget statement to set PSMs at a level of at least 1.5 times the weighted average cost of production for all of India, by aiming for a sufficiently fair compensation for farmers according to the CCEA. Wheat, rapeseed and mustard are expected to have the highest expected yields above their cost of production. Increase in edible oil production to reduce imports CAMC also said that the government-sponsored program recently announced by the government, the National Mission on Edible Oils and Palm Oil (NMEO-OP), will help increase domestic production of edible oils and reduce dependence on imports. The project, which has a total budget of Rs 11,040 crore, will not only help expand the area and production of the sector, but will also benefit farmers by improving their incomes and creating more jobs, the statement said. . The government’s framework program, “Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan” (PM-AASHA), was unveiled in 2018 and will help farmers to be compensated for their products. The framework system consists of three subsystems. The sub-programs are the Price Support Program (PSS), the Price Insufficient Payment Program (PDPS) and the Private Supply and Storage Program (PPSS) on a pilot basis. (With entries from ANI) (IMAGE: PTI / ANI)

