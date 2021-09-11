Inaugurating the Hajah Yuliana mosque, contribution of Yendra Fahmi, Jokowi takes the time to pray the sunnah





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, YOGYAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, inaugurated the Hajah Yuliana Mosque located on the integrated Mu’allimin Muhammadiyah Madrasah campus in the village of Gunung Bulu, village of Argorejo, Kapanewon Sedayu, Bantul, on Friday (10 / 9/2021). The mosque was donated by a young entrepreneur from Muhammadiyah, Yendra Fahmi. The construction of the mosque was appreciated by the chairman of the Central Executive Council (PP) of Muhammadiyah, Haedar Natsir. In addition, the mosque building was built with the names of his parents who gave birth and raised the young entrepreneur. “This mosque is dedicated to his parents,” he said. According to him, it is very rare for a young entrepreneur to make large donations on behalf of his parents. This is something that is rare because in modern times there are still children who want to do good for their parents. “Fahmi is a Muhammadiyah businessman, a young man who helped build and on behalf of his mother as a form of walidain birrul (devotion to parents). Well, it is a mosque, a combination of modern and classic, ”Haedar explained. Read also : Jokowi visits the Cadre City district of Yogyakarta Yendra Fahmi said he deliberately gave the mosque he built the same name as his mother’s name, Hj Yuliana. This step was a sign of his dedication to the parents who had guided and raised him to be as successful as he is today.

“It’s so that children always remember their parents,” he said. Fahmi admitted that before building the mosque, he first asked the former PP chairman Muhammadiyah, Buya Syafii Ma’arif. He asked if it was allowed to build it on behalf of his parents. “He supported me a lot so that I build this mosque,” he explained. On the occasion of the inauguration, President Jokowi also appeared to perform sunnah takhiyatul prayers at the mosque. “I appreciate the arrival of the president, as he performs Sunnah prayers in this mosque and prays for my mother and the large family of Mulimin,” he added. For the concept of building the mosque itself, Fahmi admitted that he had completely abandoned Muhammadiyah. However, he asked for a mix between Javanese and modern so as not to lose the impression of Yogyakarta. The mosque building he built can accommodate 4,000 worshipers. The mosque building was built on two floors where there are facilities for the disabled. Where even though it is two floors, disabled people can access the 2nd floor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/nasional/2021/09/11/resmikan-masjid-hajah-yuliana-sumbangsi-yendra-fahmi-jokowi-sempatkan-salat-sunnah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

