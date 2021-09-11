GOR vs FRD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo





GOR vs FRD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC. They will compete for the first time in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo.

GOR vs FRD FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 21 Details:

The 21st ECS T10 Cartaxo FanCode match will see Gorkha 11 take on Friendship CC on September 11 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

This game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

GOR vs FRD FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 21 Preview:

Gorkha 11 will face off for the first time in this season’s twenty-first match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo FanCode.

Gorkha 11 is currently placed at the bottom of this season’s points table of the ECS T10 Cartaxo FanCode while Friendship CC is currently placed at the sixth position of the waypoint table.

Gorkha 11 has played five games this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo where they only managed to win two games while Friendship CC has also played five games this season where they too have won two games.

GOR vs FRD FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 21 Weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 28 ° C on match day with 43% humidity and a wind speed of 5 km / h. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

GOR vs FRD FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 21 Launch Report:

Cartaxo’s cricket ground surface is a hitter-friendly wicket and should help hitters immensely in both innings. There is very little help offered for the leaders at the start, and the spinners will have to go tight lengths to fetch any buy.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 120.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The batting team don’t have good records here. They have a payout percentage of 20 on this track.

GOR vs FRD FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 21 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

GOR vs FRD FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 21 Probable XI:

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (week), Imran Khan, Absar Alam, Lakshman KC, Amandeep Ghumman, Madhukar Thapa, Harjit Bhatia, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Kunwar, Arslan Naseem, Keroon Kandel

Bench: Binit Singh, Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh

CC Friendship: Mohammad Asad, Mizu Rahman (week), Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Sayful Huda, Sajjad Hossin, Taher Hossain, Ashraful Rupu, Sabbir Hussain, Nazmul Hasan

Bench: Mohammad Alamim, Rakibul Islam, Naim Rahman

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Imran Khan-II is a right handed batsman and right arm middle coach of Gorkha 11. He has so far smashed 138 runs and taken 3 wickets in this tournament.

Madhukar Thapa is a right handed batsman and middle right arm athlete of Gorkha 11. He has scored 7 points and grabbed 7 wickets in this tournament so far.

Md Nazrul Islam is a right handed drummer and middle right arm athlete with Friendship CC. He’s hammered 216 runs and scalped 2 wickets in this tournament so far.

Mohammad Asad-I is a right-handed drummer and right-arm fast pitcher of Friendship CC. He has scored 89 points and chased 3 wickets in this tournament so far.

GOR vs FRD FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 21 Choice of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Md Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Asad-I

Vice-Captain Imran Khan-II, Madhukar Thapa

Suggestion to play XI No.1 for GOR vs FRD Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper Suman Ghimire

Drummers Md Nazrul Islam (C), Absar Aslam, Saddam Hossain Akbory

All-rounders Imran Khan-II (VC), Md Abdul Motin, Madhukar Thapa, Mohammad Asad-I

Bowlers Rahul Bhardwaj, Taher Hossain, Nazmul Hasan

GOR vs FRD Dream11 team is suggested to play XI # 2 for GOR vs FRD Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper Arslan Naseem

Drummers Md Nazrul Islam, Absar Aslam, Amandeep Ghumman

Polyvalent Imran Khan-II, Md Abdul Motin, Madhukar Thapa (VC), Mohammad Asad-I (C)

Bowlers Rahul Bhardwaj, Taher Hossain, Nazmul Hasan

GOR vs. FRD Dream11 Team GOR vs. FRD FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 21 Expert Tips:

Md Nazrul Islam will be a good choice of captain for the mini-big leagues. Arslan Naseem and Amandeep Ghumman are the punters here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3.

GOR vs FRD FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 21 Likely Winners:

Gorkha 11 is set to win this game.

