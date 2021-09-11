MPR chief surprises Jokowi accused of wanting three periods





The speech about increasing the president’s tenure was never discussed in the MPR. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Deputy Speaker Jazilul Fawaid admitted he was surprised that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is often accused of being the party that wanted extend his term of office as president to three terms. He said the allegations were unfounded. “The point is that there is a small group and they are known as Pak Jokowi supporters who campaigned for three periods, and that is the problem in my opinion. So the point is to go to Pak. Jokowi even though Pak Jokowi responded back and forth, ”Jazilul said in an online discussion Saturday (11/11). / 9). The vice chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) called on all parties to listen to President Jokowi’s firm statement and submit it to the constitution. Jazilul also pointed out that the speech extension of the presidency The MPR RI never discussed it at all, but the matter continues to move forward as there are groups that often talk about three periods. “Our constitution today was never discussed in the MPR regarding the presidential term. There was not a single faction, there was not a single discussion, now, but it continues to be discussed, yes , because there are groups that want it. Well, in the era of democracy, it’s normal no, can there be such a group, is it forbidden? ”he said. However, he admitted that he did not question the existence of public aspirations that wanted President Jokowi to serve three terms. However, if aspiration is carried out unconstitutionally, it should be strictly prohibited. “If it’s just a speech, I think there is no problem, pass it on to the right institution, pass it on to the MPR, if you don’t want to go to the MPR as a whole, pass it on the at PKB, we will study it. This is called the discourse, it is also a discourse that develops in the community, “he said.

