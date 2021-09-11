Terrorists Couldn’t Shake Western Values: Boris Johnson Says on 9/11 Anniversary, World News





Sending a message of never give up and of solidarity, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a video message on the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks. New York-born Boris Johnson said the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001 attacks failed to destroy Western values. The jihadists, he believes, could not shake the belief of Western countries in freedom and democracy. Read also | Two decades later, Americans fear entering skyscrapers as memories of the 9/11 attack still haunt the United States “We can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they have failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy,” he said in the video message delivered on Saturday before the anniversary. “They have failed to separate our nations, or to make us abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.” He also paid tribute to the 67 British nationals who had lost their lives in this horrific attack. Johnson called it “a symbol of the undying friendship between the UK and the US”. Read also | From physical injuries to psychological trauma, long-term health effects disturb people years after the 9/11 attacks Even as Afghanistan struggles to breathe freely under the rule of the terrorist organization, the Taliban, Johnson claimed in the video post that terrorism has failed. “The fact that we come together today in pain, but also in faith and determination, demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bonds that unite us. WATCH | He also acknowledged the recent Taliban victory in Afghanistan, but said this takeover can only “strengthen our resolve to remember those who were taken from us, cherish the survivors and those who are still mourning, and hold fast to our belief in freedom and democracy, which will always prevail over every enemy “. The United States had also presented the United Kingdom with a sculpture made of twisted metal debris from the remains of the fallen World Trade Center, in memory of the horrific attack. America will mark the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks on Saturday as the country struggles to evacuate its remaining citizens from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

