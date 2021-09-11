Xi Jinping – At war against “the common enemy of humanity”

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) – He has a tragic tinge of Sisyphus. As the United States retreated from a two-decade “war on terror” in Afghanistan, a deadly terrorist attack rocked Kabul airport, killing more than 100 people. ISIS-K, an Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility.

As Sisyphus, the King of Ephyrus, is doomed to an eternal work of pushing a huge boulder up and back down, America’s “war on terror”, although it has cost a sum of money. colossal money and lives, only resulted in a loss of US credibility and possibly more fertile ground for terrorism.

Yet, intractable as terrorism is, China has made remarkable progress in containing the scourge. Within its borders, the country has not recorded any terrorist attacks since 2017. On the world stage, the country actively participates in bilateral and multilateral efforts to combat terrorism.

Recognizing terrorism as a transnational threat and “a common enemy of humanity,” China, led by President Xi Jinping, stresses the need to address both its symptoms and its root causes, and calls for building a “global united front” with a new vision of security. “RATS RUNNING THROUGH THE STREET”

“We should have zero tolerance for terrorism, separatism and extremism,” the Chinese president promised at the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in May 2014.

At that time, the world was experiencing a wave of terrorism. Between 2012 and 2013, according to the Global Terrorism Index produced by the Australian Institute for Economics and Peace, the number of deaths from terrorism increased by 61%.

“Not only is the intensity of terrorism increasing, but its scale is also increasing,” the report said.

China has also been a victim of this trend towards “the globalization of terrorism”. Around 2014, the country saw a series of deadly terrorist attacks, including one in the southwestern city of Kunming, two months before Xi’s speech to the CICA, in which 29 people were killed and more than 130 wounded by separatists wielding knives from Xinjiang.

The East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a terrorist group listed by the UN Security Council, has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in several Chinese cities. It maintained close ties with other international terrorist organizations and received significant support from Al-Qaida.

Violent terrorists ignore basic human rights, trample on justice and question the results of human civilization, Xi said at a group study session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on the issue. national security and social stability in April 2014.

It is not a question of nationality or religion, but the common enemy of people of all nationalities, he said. “(We have to) make the terrorists like rats scurrying down a street with everyone shouting ‘beat them!'” A UNITED GLOBAL FRONT

On his debut at the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, Xi said that the security of all countries is linked.

“No country can maintain absolute security with its own efforts, and no country can achieve stability from the instability of other countries,” Xi said. China continues to participate in international counterterrorism efforts with the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Global Counterterrorism Forum, among others.

Calling terrorism a “common enemy of mankind” and the fight against terrorism a “shared responsibility of all countries,” Xi has never shied away from condemning a terrorist attack anytime, anywhere.

In November 2015, less than a day after a series of terrorist attacks took place in the French capital Paris, killing at least 129 people, Xi sent a message of condolence to then French President François Hollande, expressing the “strongest” condemnation of such “barbaric acts.”

“China always opposes all forms of terrorism,” Xi said.

However, Western politicians have seemed reluctant to recognize and condemn terrorist attacks on Chinese soil.

On November 5, 2020, two days after the US presidential election, the outgoing administration of Donald Trump announced the deregistration of the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan as a terrorist group.

“The timing couldn’t be more cynical – what better way to come back against China, which Trump has repeatedly blamed for its political woes?” said Shan Weijian, author and CEO of PAG, one of Asia’s leading investment firms.

Some countries are applying double standards in the fight against terrorism, straining collaborative efforts to end terrorism around the world, Xi once said in an interview with Russian media.

In a speech at the United Nations Office at Geneva in 2017, Xi called for building a “global united front against terrorism” and a “security umbrella” for humanity. ELIMINATE THE BASIC CAUSES

In a survey conducted by the Executive Directorate of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTED) in June, 69% of respondents said the fight against terrorism has become more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The growing frustration, mistrust and anger of the population, as well as economic hardship are all potential factors for increasing terrorist threats, CTED said in an analytical report.

The pandemic, he added, has also restricted access to education globally, reducing education and employment prospects for young people and potentially weakening their resilience in the face of violent extremist rhetoric.

These findings highlighted a widely observed fact that terrorism is deeply rooted and multifaceted – political, economic, social, religious and historical – and cannot be quashed by a “punch” strategy.

On several bilateral and multilateral occasions, Xi has called for addressing both symptoms and root causes of terrorism through comprehensive measures.

Elaborating on Xi’s vision, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a UN meeting in 2019 that de-radicalization measures must be actively adopted to deter the spread of extremist thinking. and eliminate the breeding grounds for terrorism; the “clash of civilizations” argument must be discarded and not exploited for the benefit of terrorists.

The fundamental solution, he said, lies in development, especially sustainable development.

Commenting on uncertainties in regional stability following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the English-language Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post cited the Belt and Road initiative as offering development opportunities beyond the chaos. cost of COVID-19.

The initiative, proposed by Xi in 2013, offers a fundamental solution to poverty and bridges the growing divide between rich and poor, potentially ending a source of terrorism, said Li Wei, a member of China. Society for Human Rights Studies.

In addition, Li, also an expert on counterterrorism, said that Xi’s vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity enables people of all ethnicities, nationalities and religions to come together to fight terrorism and extremism.

In line with this vision, the Chinese president proposed a new framework for regional security. It calls on all parties to respect and ensure their mutual security, to promote individual and regional security through dialogue and cooperation, and to include development as a means of fostering security.

A year later, Xi reiterated the vision to a global audience in his 2015 UN address.

“Flexing the military muscles only reveals the lack of moral foundation or vision rather than reflecting its strength,” Xi once said. “Security can only be strong and lasting if it is based on high morale and vision.”