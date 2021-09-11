



ICC 2021-23 World Trials Championship: update of the points table after the first test between England and India

Updated points table for the 2021-23 World Trial Championship. India moved up to first place in the updated 2021-23 ICC World Testing Championship points table. India moved Pakistan from first place after winning the 4th test against England at Kennington Oval. In addition, Pakistan has now moved to 2nd place. England remains in the last 4th place.

The teams are ranked in the 2021-23 ICC World Trials Championship points table based on the PCT (Percentage of Points). India played 4 tests in the tournament and won 2, lost 1 and drawn 1. Therefore, they have a PCT of 54.17. On the other hand, England won 1, lost 2 and shot 1 of 4 tests against India and therefore have a PCT of 29.17.

Indian cricket team. Credits: BCCI

Also read: India vs England 2021: the BCCI wanted to start this match; Don’t think IPL should worry people, Tom Harrison, CEO of ECB

India beat England in the 2nd Test by 151 points and the 4th Test by 157 points. England beat India in the 3rd Test by a set and 76 points. The 1st Test ended in a draw. England vs India 5th Test has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Few of the staff at the Indian camp have been affected by the Covid.

During the Pakistani tour of the West Indies in August, Pakistan won 1 match while the hosts Antilles took 1 victory. In West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test, the hosts came out on top by 1 wicket. In the 2nd test, Pakistan crushed the West Indies by 109 points. As a result, both teams won 1 game each in ICC WTC 2021-23. Since Pakistan and the West Indies won 1 game and lost 1 of the 2 they played, they have a PCT of 50 each.

Updated points table for the 2021-23 World Trials Championship

Also read: India vs England 2021: ECB to take INR 200 crore loss after Manchester test reports canceled

Updated points table for the 2021-23 ICC World Testing Championship

Teams

PCT (%)

Points

Matches

Series

Penalty Overs

Won

Lost

Drawn

India

54.17

26

2

1

1

1 *

2

Pakistan

50

12

1

1

0

1

West Indies

50

12

1

1

0

1

England

29.17

14

1

2

1

1 *

2

ICC 2021-23 World Trials Championship Points distribution

The story continues

Points available per match

Percentage of points * (PCT)

To win

12

100

To attach

6

50

To design

4

33.33

Loss

0

0

ICC 2021-23 World Trials Championship – Points available per series

Series matches

Total points available

2

24

3

36

4

48

5

60

India

India. Image credits: Twitter

India started their journey for the 2021-23 ICC World Trials Championship with the tour of England. So far India has played 4 tests against England. They won 2 games and lost 1, while one game ended in a draw. As a result, India managed to get a PCT of 54.17 and take the first place in the WTC points table.

Also Read: Imran Khan Is One Of The Greatest Captains The Game Has Seen – Ravi Shastri

England

England lost to India 1-3 in testing earlier in 2021. Photo – Getty

England managed to win 1 game against India in the recent 3rd test at Headingley. However, they also lost 2 games against India, while one game ended in a draw. As a result, England have won 1, lost 2 and draw 1 in the 2021-23 ICC World Trials Championship so far. Therefore, they have a PCT of 29.17 and are in 4th place in the updated World Test Championship points table.

Also read: India is favorite to win 2021-23 World Test Championship, says Brad Hogg

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi celebrates with his Pakistani teammates. Credits: Twitter

Pakistan lost the 1st test against the West Indies by a narrow margin of 1 wicket. However, they bounced back in the 2nd and final test of the round and won by 109 runs. With 1 win and 1 loss in the tournament so far, Pakistan have a PCT of 50 which places them 2nd in the updated points table of the 2021-23 World Trial Championship.

West Indies

Source: Twitter.

Like Pakistan, the West Indies also won 1 match and lost 1 match in ICC WTC. Against Pakistan, the West Indies did commendable hard work to win the 1st test. However, they lost the 2nd test by a large margin. The series ended in a 1-1 draw, but the West Indies managed to get 50 pct and 12 points on the updated ICC WTC points table.

The updated points table after the 2021-23 World Test Championship appeared first on CricketAddictor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/world-test-championship-2021-23-054742923.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos