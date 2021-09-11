Vijay Rupani Latest news today: Gujarat CM Rupani resigns, name of new chief minister expected to be announced tomorrow





Notably, Rupani had completed five years as chief minister of Gujarat on August 7 of this year. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned his post today. He tendered his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat to Raj Bhavan. Speaking to the media after his resignation, Rupani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Vijay Rupani’s resignation came hours after attending the inauguration ceremony of an educational complex for the Patidar community in Gandhinagar. The BJP has called on all MPs from all parties to reach Gandhi Nagar by 11 a.m. tomorrow. The name of a new CM should be announced tomorrow. “I would like to thank the BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as CM of Gujarat. During my tenure, I had the opportunity to contribute to the development of the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, ”Rupani told the media. Rupani said he was ready to take on any responsibility given by the party leadership. Reacting to the reasons for his resignation, Rupani said the changing of the guard is a natural occurrence in the saffron festival. Rupani added that he would continue to work under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. The outgoing CM also said that Prime Minister Modi is the face of the BJP and that the party will fight for the Gujarat Assembly elections next year under his leadership. There are reports that Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, MoS Pradipsinh Jadeja, Gujarat official BJP Bhupendra Yadav and other party leaders were present when Rupani presented his resignation to the governor. While the name of the new chief minister has yet to be announced, the names of CR Patil, Nitin Patel, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala are making rounds for the top post in the state. Notably, Rupani had completed five years as chief minister of Gujarat on August 7 of this year. Rupani first became CM in 2016 when he replaced Anandiben Patel. Rupani (65) was sworn in as Chief Minister for his second term as CM – in December 2017. Elections are scheduled for December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly. Rupani’s resignation precedes the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled for next year. The BJP performed well in recent municipal elections in the state. With his resignation, Vijay Rupani became the fourth chief minister of the country’s BJP to resign from his post. Previously, BS Yediyurappa had resigned as Karnataka CM, and Tirath Singh Rawat as well as Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM within four months. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

