The president must reinforce the question of the time of the department





When the question of the amendment resurfaces, the Speaker may reiterate his position. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Gadjah Mada University (UGM) constitutional law expert Zainal Arifin Mochtar believes President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must reaffirm his position on the presidential term. He felt that recently the President had not given a clear line on the issue of the three-term mandate. “Now when the question of amendments comes up, I think maybe my shadow chairman should give a clear message. ‘The questions of amendments appeal to the MPR, but if my mandate is strict, for example, it doesn’t show up. not so, “Zainal said in an online discussion Saturday (9/11). The man colloquially referred to as Uceng thinks President Jokowi should send a clear message that he strongly rejects the addition of a presidential term. President Jokowi’s statement that the amendment is within the purview of the MPR is considered public knowledge. “There should be a message saying ‘I will not betray the constitution’, for example if you quote the language of Obama (President of the United States), and go ahead, please MPR, but in this which specifically concerns the term of office, it may end here, “he said. MPR RI vice president Hidayat Nur Wahid agrees with what Zainal says. It would be good if the president publicly reaffirms his position on the term of office. “If Mr. Jokowi is ready to explain again, to reiterate, there are even those who sinter an additional three-year term. I think he must reiterate, that would be even better,” he said. . Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Fadjroel Rachman, said that the president had twice answered the question of the mandate. The first took place on December 2, 2019. He then confirmed that he did not agree with the addition of the three-term mandate. He suspects that there are parties that want to immerse him in the rolling of the discourse. Second, the president relayed the same thing again on March 15, 2021. The then president said he had no intentions and was not interested in becoming president for three terms. “The constitution prescribes two periods which we must protect first. So it is a political position like Pandito Ratu earlier,” he said.

