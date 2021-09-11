Prime Minister Narendra Modi says September 11 date is known for attack on humanity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we must continue our efforts to protect human values. Referring to the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, the Prime Minister said that this date in the history of the world is known for the attack on humanity, but this date has also taught the whole world a lot. He said that a century ago, in 1893, Swami Vivekananda presented the human values ​​of India to the world at the World Parliament of Religions held in Chicago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking after the inauguration of Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad by video conference. Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone of Sardardham phase-II – Kanya Chhatralay on this occasion. Prime Minister Modi also announced the creation of a chair in the name of Subramanya Bharti ji at the Hindu University of Banaras. Mr. Modi said that the “Subramanya Bharati Chair” in Tamil Studies to be established at BHU Faculty of Arts will inspire students and scholars to work in nation building.

The announcement was made on the 100th anniversary of the death of the great Indian scholar, philosopher and freedom fighter Subramanya Bharati. Mr. Modi said that Sardar Saheb’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was reflected in the Tamil writings of Mahakavi Subramanyam Bharati ji. Referring to Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said that Kheda Satyagrah under the leadership of Sardar Patel showed the unity of farmers, young people and the poor which had forced the British government to bow. He said that the same inspiration and energy is always before us in the form of the “Statue of Unity,” the tallest Sardar Patel statue in the world on Gujarat soil.

Prime Minister Modi said the government is making continuous efforts to advance all strata of society, which have been left behind. He said that on the one hand, the work is done for the rights of Dalits and backwards, on the other hand 10 percent of reservations were given to those who are backwards on an economic basis. Mr. Modi said Patidar samaj is known for his business skills and community service. These are now recognized not only in the country, but all over the world. He also congratulated Patidar Samaj across the world for keeping the national interest at the forefront. Mr. Modi also greeted the population on the occasion of the Ganesh Mahotsav and Samvatsari festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani said the Sardardham project is a symbol of united India – of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said this project will help realize the dreams and aspirations of young people in Gujarat. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the state’s Patidar Samaj works in the real sense for Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas through their community services.

Union ministers Parshotam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya, Anupriya Patel, senior ministers of the government of Gujarat as well as MPs and MPs of Patidar Samaj in Gujarat remained present on this occasion.