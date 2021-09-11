



Prediction CPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team

CPL 2021 JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors. They will face each other for the first time in this season of the Hero CPL T20.

26 JAM vs GUY Hero CPL 2021 Match Details:

The 26th game of the Hero CPL T20 will see the Jamaica Tallawahs take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 12 at Warner Park.

This game is scheduled to start at 12:00 am IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

26 JAM vs GUY Hero CPL 2021 Match Preview:

The Jamaica Tallawahs will take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the first time in this season’s twenty-sixth game of the Hero CPL T20.

Jamaica Tallawahs is currently placed in third place in this season’s Hero CPL T20 points table while Guyana Amazon Warriors is currently placed in fifth place in the points table.

Jamaica Tallawahs have played eight games this season of the Hero CPL T20 where they have managed to win four games while the Guyana Amazon Warriors have also played four games this season where they too have won four games.

JAM vs GUY Hero CPL 2021 Match 26 weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 26 ° C on match day with 81% humidity and 21 km / h wind. There is a 31% chance of precipitation during the match.

JAM vs GUY Hero CPL 2021 Match 26 Pitch Report:

Warner Park’s surface is a hitter-friendly wicket and should help hitters immensely in both innings. There is very little help for the leaders at the start, and the spinners will be dominant in the middle half.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 158.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The batting team don’t have good records here. They have a payout percentage of 20 on this track.

26 JAM vs GUY Hero CPL 2021 Match Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

JAM vs GUY Hero CPL 2021 Match 26 Probable XIs:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Kennar Lewis (week), Kirk Mckenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul

Bench: Fidel Edwards, Imran Khan, Chadwick Walton

Amazonian warriors of Guyana: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shoaib Malik, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Bench: Ashmead Nedd, Anthony Bramble, Nial Smith

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Andre Russell is a right-handed batsman and fast right-arm pitcher of Jamaica Tallawahs. He has smashed 91 runs and picked up 6 wickets in this tournament so far.

Kennar Lewis is a right-handed wicket goalkeeper from Jamaica Tallawahs. He has managed 195 points in this tournament so far.

Odean Smith is a right-handed drummer and right-hand middle man athlete for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. He has scored 92 runs and grabbed 8 wickets in this tournament so far.

Mohammad Hafeez is a right-handed batsman and off-break right-arm pitcher of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. He has hammered 179 points and taken 4 wickets in this tournament so far.

JAM vs GUY Hero CPL 2021 Match 26 Captain & Vice Captain’s Pick:

Captain Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain Andre Russell, Kennar Lewis

Suggestion to play XI No.1 for team JAM vs GUY Dream11:

Goalkeeper Kennar Lewis

Drummers Rovman Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer

The versatile Andre Russell (VC), Odean Smith (C), Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers Romario Shepherd, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction

Game suggestion XI No.2 for team JAM vs GUY Dream11:

Goalkeeper Kennar Lewis (VC), Nicholas Pooran

Drummers Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Kirk Mckenzie

All-rounders Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez (C)

Bowlers Romario Shepherd, Migael Pretorius, Imran Tahir

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction

JAM vs GUY Hero CPL 2021 Match 26 Expert Tips:

Odean Smith will be a good choice of captain for the mini-big leagues. Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran are the punters here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3.

Probable winners of the game 26 JAM vs GUY Hero CPL 2021:

Guyana Amazon Warriors is set to win this match.

