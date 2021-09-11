Reactions aroused by the interim Taliban cabinet





(MENAFN – Afghanistan Times) AT News KABUL: The announcement of the Interim Cabinet of the Islamic Taliban Movement has met with various types of reactions from countries around the world. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country will follow development in Afghanistan. As you know earlier, it’s hard to call it permanent, but an interim cabinet has been announced, Erdoan told reporters during a joint media appearance with his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi. It is not known how long this temporary cabinet will last. Our duty now is to follow this process carefully. The US State Department said in a statement that Afghans deserve to have an inclusive government. Washington has called on the Islamic Taliban Movement to prevent Afghanistan from being used against any other country. The statement also urged the movement to allow humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. We are concerned about the relationships and history of some members, the statement added. But Pakistan, a neighboring country of Afghanistan, said Islamabad would continue to closely monitor the “evolving” situation in Afghanistan. “We have taken note of the latest announcement regarding the formation of an interim political apparatus in Kabul, which would meet the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the Afghan people,” Pakistan’s ministry of finance said on Wednesday. Foreign Affairs in a press release. “We hope that the new political regime will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, as well as work to meet the humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people. Uzbekistan also praised the interim government and pledged to cooperate. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid announced the new cabinet on Tuesday evening, which will be active as an interim council. The 33-member cabinet does not include any women. The chief of staff is Mullah Hassan Akhund. MENAFN09092021000169011036ID1102771478

Legal warning: MENAFN provides the information as is, without warranty of any kind. We accept no responsibility for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this item, please contact the supplier above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://menafn.com/1102771478/Reactions-sparked-over-Taliban-interim-cabinet%26source%3D19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos