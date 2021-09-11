Jokowi says it’s time to show Papuan pride





Suara.com – Papua Governor Lukas Enembe expressed his gratitude and deep gratitude to President Joko Widodo, who he said continues to constantly stress that PON XX Papua 2021 must continue to be held in Papua. According to him, this is a testament to President Jokowi’s great confidence and hope in the government and people of Papua. President Jokowi, according to Lukas, also has a great vision for the growth of development in Papua after this national sporting event. “In several meetings, many have asked Jokowi that the PON in Papua not be implemented and moved, or postponed. But President Jokowi said no! Now is the time to show Papuan pride, with the implementation of the PON here, ”said Lukas. Enembe, in his speech to hundreds of people, at the Papua Trade Center (PTC) Entrop, Jayapura, (9/11/2021). The speech was delivered by Governor Lukas Enembe at the inauguration of the Jayapura City PON Sub-PB Secretariat Office, to prepare for the management of the XX PON event in Papua. Jayapura Benhur Mayor Tomi Mano, Presidential Special Staff Joko Widodo Billy Mambrasar, Papua Provincial Police Chief, Brigadier General Mathius D Fakhiri, Papua LMA Chairman George Awi and PB PON Daily Yunus Chairman Wonda were present at the event. The special staff of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Billy Mambrasar, who attended the event, also extended warm greetings from President Joko Widodo to Governor Lukas Enembe and all the Papuan people. Billy stressed that the implementation of XX PON in Papua, according to the expectations of President Joko Widodo, must not only be successful in terms of event, administration and implementation, but also have a multiplier impact. Read also:

Supporting the implementation of PON XX in Papua, the government is preparing floating health facilities “Therefore, over the past three months, I have traveled across Papua to ensure the involvement of MSMEs, as well as the involvement of the Papuan people in this event. This is Mr. Jokowi’s order. We hope that PB PON at provincial and district levels will meet the expectations of Mr. President so that indigenous Papuans can be more involved in this event, this can be achieved, ”said Billy Mambrasar. Meanwhile, on the same occasion, during the launch of the PON Sub PB secretariat office, the Mayor of Jayapura, Benhur Tomi Mano, declared that the venue and the implementation of the PON in Jayapura town is ready. For information, in order to support the implementation of this event, eight international sports venues were built where the central government contributed to the state budget of around Rp 950 billion. It is hoped that after the PON event , these facilities could also be used to generate economic activities for the Papuan people. PON XX Papua 2021 is Indonesia’s biggest multi-sport event taking place from October 2-15. PON Papua will compete in 37 sports, divided into four groups, namely Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, Mimika Regency and Merauke Regency. About 7,066 athletes from 34 provinces of Indonesia will participate in this event. [PR]

