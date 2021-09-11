Alok Sharma: the conservative minister responsible for the Cop26 “undermined by Boris Johnson”





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Alok Sharma is claimed to be undermined by Boris Johnson. Addressing the SNP conference, Susan Aitken said the prime minister is only interested in environmental projects to be used for “a wacky photo shoot”. The SNP adviser said she believed the Tory minister responsible for Cop26 Alok Sharma was working hard to secure a deal to tackle the climate emergency at next month’s conference in Glasgow, but was hampered by Mr. Johnson. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy Ms Aitken said: “Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma is doing, I believe, his best to get a Glasgow deal worthy of the name, but he is undermined at every turn by his party leader who does not really interested in green infrastructure than in a Union flag and pose next to it for a wacky photoshoot. “But Glasgow, Scotland and the SNP can lead the way, and Cop26 can give us a pivotal moment to do so. “We know what the price is: clean air, local food security, the end of fuel poverty, better and cheaper public transport, green spaces for all and sustainable skills and jobs with high added value in a modern resilient economy. “ Lamenting the Scottish Government’s absence from the conference negotiations, Ms Aitken said: ‘We still have an incredible opportunity to put Glasgow and Scotland in the global sustainability showcase, to showcase not only our climate ambition, but also our practical plans to run the world and ensure a just transition to a zero carbon economy and society. “Climate action, Scotland’s ambitions and political agenda, our growing international reputation for business and technological innovation, the challenges of our past that we are overcoming, our incredible wealth of natural assets, I don’t think so. not that any other region on Earth has such a platform to present ourselves and our ambitions this year like Scotland does. “ The head of the council said an initial estimate of the cost of decarbonizing Glasgow was $ 30 billion, but said: “We in SAP also need to be clear that this is not just necessary, it is worth it. “Not only because if we don’t respond to the climate emergency now, the cost later, and not just the financial cost, will be so much higher.” Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/alok-sharma-conservative-minister-responsible-for-cop26-being-undermined-by-boris-johnson-3379709 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos