China increasingly asserts itself in international legal disputes

EARLY JANUARY, the Communist Party published a five-year plan for the development of a socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics. Most of the document focuses on the country, but a section is devoted to foreign affairs. He calls on China to help shape international law, become the jurisdiction of first choice when resolving cross-border disputes, and promote the use of Chinese law abroad.

The parties’ objective, according to the plan, is to promote an international system of fair and reasonable rules. But over the past year, it has become increasingly clear that the party intends to wage a global legal battle on multiple fronts. President Xi Jinping wants the Chinese legal apparatus to strengthen itself in international disputes and to reshape international legal and regulatory standards. In areas such as patents, maritime rights, cybersecurity, sanctions and extradition battles, the Communist Party uses its legal system to protect and advance China’s interests in a way that it does not. has never done before.

The most visible part of this push has been China’s aggressive response to Western sanctions imposed for the suppression of the ethnic Uyghur, a Muslim minority. The Communist Party has imposed its own sanctions on Western officials and academics and has allowed the seizure of assets or the blocking of transactions carried out by those who comply with foreign sanctions. In August, the legislature delayed a vote on extending the same provision from mainland China to Hong Kong.

But China is pushing forward its conception of the rule of law, the one that exists under the party’s unchallenged leadership beyond its borders in other areas, such as intellectual property. At a Politburo meeting last November, Xi urged China to be more assertive in cross-border disputes, saying it should promote extraterritorial enforcement of its intellectual property laws. Xi was actually arming the justice system to defend China’s interests abroad, said Mark Cohen, a Chinese intellectual property law scholar at the University of California, Berkeley.

Over the past year, Chinese courts have issued sweeping orders on behalf of Chinese smartphone makers seeking to prevent lawsuits against them in other countries for using the intellectual property of foreign companies. Chinese courts have ordered these anti-suit injunctions so that they (rather than foreign courts) can decide how much Chinese firms Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi should pay in royalties to patent holders their products use. Jorge Contreras of the University of Utah says this marks an unusual escalation in the use of the judiciary globally.

The assertion by Chinese courts of a right to set global tariffs in patent litigation is not without precedent; a British court did so in 2017, a fact that Chinese judicial authorities were quick to note. But Chinese courts have become much more militant than any other in the West in asserting this authority.

The stakes are high. Chinese courts usually award a fraction of what could be ordered by a Western court. And China generally has influence over foreign parties in these cases. Foreign companies that manufacture products in China or sell in the Chinese market must heed these decisions or face massive sanctions that could harm their operations.

As of August 2020, Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi have all obtained anti-prosecution injunctions against foreign patent holders. Out-of-court royalty rate agreements are typical in such cases. Experts say the Chinese injunctions surely helped Huawei perform better, and now could do the same for Oppo.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) also focused on the courts. Mr. Xis has made significant efforts to finance and build physical and digital infrastructure in more than 100 countries. It has given rise to numerous disputes between foreign entities and Chinese entrepreneurs and banks. China has set up a special international trade tribunal to resolve some disputes. In 2019, the Supreme People’s Court issued an opinion on the bri which called for strengthening the country’s courts to hear international business cases and improve arbitration, in order to better resolve these issues in China.

Western legal experts say such cases would normally be handled in the country where the contract work was performed. It would be incredible for a foreign company doing business in its country, and not in China, to accept dispute settlement in China unless it was politically or economically compelled to do so, says Jerome Cohen of the University of New York.

The party would argue that it has simply started to play a more active role in the development of international law. China entered into international treaties and bodies, such as the UN and the World Trade Organization (WTO), under rules it did not write, after years in which the Communist Party was either hostile to such institutions or followed the advice of Deng Xiaoping, a former leader, to keep a low profile in international affairs. Xi has abandoned that caution as he seeks more to play a leadership role for China in the world.

Foreign companies have started to take note of the Chinese courts’ desire to have more influence in matters beyond their borders. At least one, Samsung Electronics of South Korea, has tried to take advantage of it. In December, a Wuhan court granted an injunction to Samsung, barring Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunications company, from going to any other court in the world to resolve a global dispute over the use of Ericssons patents in hardware. Samsung. A Texas judge, at the behest of Ericssons, tried to push back the Chinese decision with an anti-interference order, which some have called an anti-anti-prosecution injunction. The Texas judge ruled that Ericsson deserved a hearing in America over a royalty rate for the use of its patents in the US market. But the Wuhan court had included an anti-anti-anti-prosecution injunction as a preventive measure in its initial decision. Samsung and Ericsson agreed to a comprehensive settlement in May, with the Wuhan court strengthening Samsung’s negotiating position.

Western judges, officials and businessmen bristled at the new aggressiveness of Chinese courts. In July, the European Union filed a request with the WTO to make China more transparent about such cases. Its decisions are often not made public, yet Chinese judicial authorities have tended to view these cases as important benchmarks for future decisions. The US Trade Representative’s office has also raised concerns about China’s use of anti-prosecution injunctions.

Xi could argue, not without justification, that the rules of the game have been skewed in favor of the West for too long. Mr Contreras said Chinese authorities now see judicial assertiveness as an important new tool to help tip the scales in their direction.