September 11 BJ Habibie died, 2 years ago, a flood of condolences
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie or BJ Habibie died in Jakarta Army Central Hospital on September 11, 2019. The man born in Parepare, South Sulawesi, had been widely known since he was Minister of Research and Technology or Menristek during the time of President Soeharto. Habibie then replaced Suharto when Indonesia was hit by crisis in 1998.
BJ Habibie returned home for treatment at the Army Central Hospital or Gatot Soebroto Military Hospital After having previously undergone intensive care by the presidential medical team at the RSPAD since September 2, 2019. The condition of the man born on June 25, 1936 had improved on Tuesday September 10, 2019, but on Wednesday evening, he returned his last breath.
The day before his death, BJ Habibie received the visit of several national figures, including Jusuf Kalla, President Joko Widodo and the fifth President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. When it was announced that he had passed away, BJ Habibie received many condolences from public figures, including:
1. Jusuf Kalla
Vice-President Jusuf Kalla and his wife, Mufidah Jusuf Kalla, shared their condolences on the death of the third President of the Republic.
“We have lost the best son in the nation, may the deceased obtain a noble place with Allah the Almighty,” JK said in his written statement, quoted in a Tempo article that aired Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
2. Indonesian Embassy in Germany
The sadness over the death of the 3rd former President of the Republic of Indonesia, BJ Habibie, was also felt by Indonesian citizens in Germany. The Indonesian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, expressed condolences on behalf of all Indonesian citizens in Germany in a statement.
“We express our deep sadness and condolences for the passing of Professor Dr. Ing. H. Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 6:05 pm WIB. May Allah SWT forgive all his sins and place him in Heaven He is the better, ”said the statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Germany on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
3. Ahok
Former DKI Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahja Purnama or Ahok conveyed his condolences on the death of the 3rd President of the Republic of Indonesia Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie shortly after the sad news.
“My deepest condolences on the death of 3rd President BJ Habibie,” Ahok wrote on his official Twitter account on Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019.
4. Joko Widodo
President Joko Widodo or Jokowi expressed his deep condolences for the death of 3rd President Bacharuddin Jusuf or BJ Habibie.
“Allow me, on behalf of all the Indonesian people and the government, to express my sincere condolences, to convey my sincere condolences on the passing of Grace Allah, Professor BJ Habibie earlier at 6:05 pm at the Gatot Soebroto Military Hospital “Jokowi told Gatot Soebroto military hospital. , Jakarta, quoted in an article by Tempo broadcast on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Jokowi admitted he came to RSPAD with his wife, Iriana, and son, Gibran Rakabuming, exactly five minutes after Habibie’s last breath. However, three days earlier, Jokowi had visited Habibie. At that time, Jokowi said, Habitat was indeed unable to speak.
5. Indonesian Embassy in Cambodia
The book of condolences for the death of the 3rd former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, which was opened on Monday September 16, 2019 at the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh, was signed by many officials of the Cambodian government, ambassadors / representatives of foreign embassies and international organizations in Cambodia.
Among those present to express their condolences and pay them a final tribute on Habibie’s death was Cambodian Deputy Foreign Minister Sea Kosal.
“In the name of the royal government Cambodia, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Indonesia on the passing of Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, the former President of Indonesia. It’s a great loss, “SeaKosal said as quoted by the Indonesian Embassy in PhnomPenh, Cambodia, on Saturday September 11, 2019.
DELFI ANA HARAHAP
