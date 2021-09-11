CPL 2021: Match 26 JAM vs GUY Match Prediction





The Warriors need a win to find their way into the top four.

Chandrapaul Hemraj of Guyana Amazon Warriors. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20 / Getty Images) Preview

The Jamaican Tallawahs and the Guyana Amazon Warriors will face off in Game 26 of CPL 2021 on Sunday, September 12 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The Warriors, led by Nicholas Pooran, have tended to stutter a bit and as a result they are precariously placed in fifth place in the table.

But the fact that they beat the Saint Lucia Kings by 17 points in their previous meeting should give them confidence. The Tallawahs, on the other hand, are expected to fly high after back-to-back wins. Another victory would put them in second place above the Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Match details

Match Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 26th match

Location Warner Park, Saint-Kitts

Time 00:00 IST – September 12, 2:30 p.m. local time – September 11

Where to watch live Star Sports, Fancode

Pitch report

The terrain at Warner Park helped slower bowlers in natural light. Also, the track tends to deteriorate in the second half and therefore the batter first should be the way to go. There is no chance of rain at this time.

First round average score: 161 (24 CPL 2021 games at Warner Park)

Pursuit team record: won 10, lost 13, N / R 0, tied – 1

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted XI playsuits

Kennar Lewis (w), Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Haider Ali, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Qais Ahmad / Imran Khan, Veerasammy Permaul

BancFidel Edwards, Chadwick Walton, Jason Mohammed, Joshua James, Ryan Persaud, Abhijai Mansingh

Guyana Amazon Warriors Predicts XI

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (w / c), Shoaib Malik, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq

Bench Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil, Nial Smith, Kevin Sinclair

One-on-one overall

Matches- 21, Jamaica Tallawahs 8, Guyana Amazon Warriors 12, N / R-1

At Warner Park

Matches-3, Jamaica Tallawahs 1, Guyana Amazon Warriors 2, N / R-1

Probable top hitter of the game Kennar Lewis Jamaica Tallawahs

Kennar Lewis has undoubtedly been the Tallawahs’ top hitter in CPL 2021. Opening the bat has taken his team to high starts in many cases. In eight matches, the right-hander scored 243 points with an average of 30.37 and a strike rate of 166.43. After scoring two half centuries, Lewis is expected to shoot at the top again.

Probable best pitcher of the match Imran Tahir Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir has been decently for the Warriors in the current CPL edition. He is currently the second-biggest wicket taker on his team, having scalped 11 wickets in eight games at a 6.40 save rate. He was frugal in the middleman and was able to pick up wickets as well. It will be up to Tahir to weave magic with his bowling spin.

Prediction of today’s match: Guyana Amazon Warriors will win the match.

Disclaimer: This prediction is based on the author’s understanding, analysis and instinct. While making your prediction, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crictracker.com/cpl-2021-match-26-jamaica-tallawahs-vs-guyana-amazon-warriors-match-prediction-who-will-win-todays-match/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos