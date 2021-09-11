Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, featuring Donald Trump’s alternate commentary: PPV award, how to watch





On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view boxing card featuring former two-division champion Evander Holyfield versus former UFC champion Vitor Belfort will include commentary alternatives of former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr.

The duo will comment on all four fights on the pay-per-view portion of the map at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

MORE: Holyfield, 58, To Fight Belfort After De La Hoya Gets COVID

Belfort was originally going to step into the ring against former champion Oscar De La Hoya, but De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken off the card. In his place will be Holyfield, 58, who returns to the boxing ring for the first time in a decade.

The fight between combat sports legends tops a card that also includes former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silvaste returning to a boxing ring for a showdown with former UFC champion. UFC light heavyweight Tito Ortiz, who will make his boxing debut in the main co-event.

Here’s how you can watch the Trump family come up with their ‘No Holds Barred’ version on every Main Map fight:

Holyfield vs Belfort PPV with award for Donald Trump’s “No Holds Barred” commentary, how to watch

Those who want to look at the Holyfield-Belfort à la carte menu with special comments from Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. can do so in the United States for $ 49.99. Boxing fans can watch the fight by ordering through FITE.TV, Triller Fight Club, or a cable or satellite TV provider.

How to listen to the Trumps’ alternate commentary for Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV

To hear commentary from Trump’s guests during each game, viewers can use the secondary audio (SAP) feature on their set-top box or television. The suggested retail price for the four-fight PPV event is $ 49.99 (US and Canada), and there is no additional charge to listen to Trump’s commentary on each fight.

What time does Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort start? Date: Saturday September 11 time: 7 p.m. AND | 4 p.m. TP

The Holyfield vs. Belfort map is expected to start around 7:00 PM. ET on Saturday. Three more fights will take place before the start of the Holyfield vs Belfort fight.

Card Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor BelfortEvander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort; heavyweight Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz; cruiserweightsDavid Haye vs. Joe Fournier; Heavyweight Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll; lightweight

