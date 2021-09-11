Politics
“I need you to expect brutal days to come”
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors on Friday that there could be more sales next week.
“Given the nature of September, you should expect next week to feel less like the decent action this morning and more like the ugly sellout this afternoon, although there might be some ups and downs. individual positives, ”said the host of“ Mad Money ”. . “I don’t mean to be depressing here, but as I keep saying, I need you to expect brutal days to come and not get dragged into those morning gatherings.”
Here’s Cramer’s game plan for the next five trading days:
Mad Money host Jim Cramer’s game plan for September 13 trading week
“Crazy money”
Monday: tech rally, backlash against Biden vaccine rule, Palo Alto Networks analyst meeting, Zoom conference, Oracle results
Cramer said that the a phone call Friday between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping likely boosted morale in tech hardware stocks, especially in the semiconductor industry, as investors want tensions between the two to cool down more major economies of the world.
He said he would watch to see if there was a larger tech rally on Monday. “I’m concerned that September will simply loosen its bearish grip on the stock market narrative,” Cramer said.
Overall, Cramer said it was a “fairly quiet week” outside of the political and judicial realms. However, he said he would watch to see what Zoom had to say during his all-virtual conference.
“Zoom has to show us that it can grow aggressively with new products and acquisitions. Without that, I’ll tell you, I think the stock might even return its gains of the last few days,” he said. he declares.
Additionally, Cramer said Oracle’s earnings after Monday’s close are noteworthy, given the company’s nearly 39% rebound so far this year. “It is rising much faster than its rate of growth,” he said. It might not matter though. There is a halo after years in the niche; the halo comes from its inexpensive nature compared to its incredibly expensive colleagues.
Tuesday: Crocs Investor Day
Crocs shares have risen 130% year-to-date, and while Cramer said it might seem extraordinary at first glance, it’s because the shoe maker has “consistently beaten the numbers.”
“Why? How about when the company holds an analysts meeting … I think it will be very busy and earnings estimates will be out of date [higher] the next day, ”Cramer said.
Wednesday: Cisco Investor Day
Cramer said he believes analysts’ conclusions from Cisco Investor Day may be similar to what happens after the Crocs meeting the day before.
“A Morgan Stanley analyst just downgraded the stock yesterday. Don’t you think that’s brave given this excellent set of orders in his last report. I bet the bulls will win this battle,” Cramer said. .
Thursday: Yom Kippur, retail sales data
“Yom Kippur, the day of Jewish atonement, falls on Thursday. It’s traditionally a day when businesses and analysts shy away from doing anything major, ”Cramer said. “But the federal government releases the retail sales numbers and if they’re low you can blame Covid and buy Amazon stock. It’s still the default stock to buy, right, when physical stores are showing weakness. “
Friday: reading consumer sentiment, Manchester United results
The University of Michigan’s Key Consumer Sentiment Index is due for release Friday morning, with consensus forecast calling for a September reading of 71.3, according to FactSet. The final August reading of 70.3 was a low of the pandemic era.
“Have people become more pessimistic about a resurgence of the virus? Let’s take a look at the numbers,” Cramer said.
Finally, Cramer said he would keep an eye on the results of English football club Manchester United, in part due to the popularity of “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV +.
“I think football, or football as they call it, could see a resurgence of interest globally and we lack the means to invest in it. There is no better way than to own a hunk of the Premier League’s leading team, ManU, ”Cramer mentioned.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/10/cramers-week-ahead-i-need-you-to-expect-some-brutal-days-ahead.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]