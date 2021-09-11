Stafsus: President hopes XX Papua PON will have a double impact





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Presidential Special Staff Billy Mambrasar expressed the hope of Indonesian President Joko Widodo that the XXth National Sports Week (PON) in Papua can have a double impact by involving the Papuan people. This is what Billy said during the inauguration of the office of the secretariat of the sub-PB of the PON of the city of Jayapura, by the governor of Papua Lukas Ebembe, as part of the preparation for the management of the 2021 XX PON event in Papua, Saturday. “The XX PON in Papua, according to the expectations of President Joko Widodo, must not only succeed on a global scale, Event, administration and implementation, but also has a multiple impact, ”Billy said at the event, quoted in a press release received in Jakarta. Billy said that for the past three months he has traveled to Papua to ensure that President Joko Widodo’s hopes for the double impact of organizing XX PON in Papua come true. Also Read: LaNyalla Supports East Java As Overall PON XX Champion Also Read: BASARNAS Prepares HR3605 SAR Helicopters to Support PON XX “Therefore, in the last 3 months, I have traveled to Papua to ensure the involvement of MSMEs, as well as the involvement of the Papuan people in the XX Papua PON, it was the order of Pak Jokowi, ”Billy said. He hopes that the PB PON at provincial and district levels can realize the hope of the president, so that indigenous Papuans can be more involved in the XX Papua PON event. Meanwhile, on this occasion, the Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe, thanked and expressed his deep gratitude to President Joko Widodo who has always stressed that XX PON must continue to be carried out in Papua. According to him, this is a testament to President Joko Widodo’s great confidence and hope in the government and people of Papua. President Jokowi, he said, also has a great vision, for the development in Papua to develop after the XX Papua PON event. “In several meetings, many have asked Pak Jokowi that the PON in Papua not be implemented and moved, or postponed, but President Jokowi said no, now is the time to show Papuan pride, with implementing the PON here, ”Lukas said. Enembe. Governor Lukas Enembe stressed that the implementation of XX Papua PON will increase the pride of all Papuan people. Read also: West Java aims for three gold medals on the Papuan PON screen Read also: Tito calls on all parties to support the acceleration of vaccination in Papua He called on all Papuans and stakeholders to support and ensure the successful implementation of XX PON in Papua. PON XX Papua will take place from October 2 to 15, 2021, competing in 37 sports divided into four groups, namely Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, Mimika Regency and Merauke Regency. A total of around 7,066 athletes from 34 provinces across Indonesia are scheduled to participate in the event. To support the implementation of XX Papua PON, the government has built 8 place international sports at a cost of IDR 950 billion on the state budget. Reporter: Rangga Pandu Asmara Jingga

