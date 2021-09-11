Boris Johnson is right to drop his plan to relax town planning laws







How richly ironic it was that the Prime Minister’s ambition to deliver a big, big 10-year upgrade project was revealed on the same day his government withdrew from its plan to relax town planning laws to allow building more houses.

It was the least surprising U-turn since Premier Range Rover had to turn around at Downing Street, which is a cul-de-sac, but it was fun nonetheless to see Boris Johnson’s rhetoric s ‘self-destruct in such a spectacular way.

Every government since the 1970s has promised to ease planning restrictions, and every government has bowed to the democratic imperative of voters who don’t like it. Everytime. It is always the stopable force meeting the stationary object.

I have had more conversations with the Housing Ministers than I can remember, in which they say this time it will be different, because they understand the problem in a way that their predecessors did not understand.

One of them that remains in my mind is that of Nick Boles, who was the greatest planning minister in David Cameron’s government, he was the decentralization minister; this upgrade rhetoric is not new. He confidently told me that there were tracts of shoddy farmland all over South East England that were so flat and boring that no one would object if they were built. He found my skepticism exasperating.

Either way, that didn’t happen on his watch, and it didn’t happen on Robert Jenricks’ watch either. If small state Tories don’t like government raising taxes to save Surrey homeowners ‘legacies, you would have thought they would be just as exercised by Jenricks’ Stalinist national plan for statutory house building goals. for each local area. Some of them are, in fact, but most of them don’t want to be accused of being nimbys and so they sat down wisely and waited for the government’s plan to hit the real estate object. that he has now done.

The zonal system, dividing the whole country into zones of growth, renewal and protection, will be replaced by a more limited set of changes, reports George Grylls in The temperature. The attempt to reduce the rights of local people to oppose construction will be abandoned. And, because 244,000 new homes were built last year, which is close to the target of 300,000 mentioned in the Conservative manifesto, the idea of ​​mandatory targets will be scrapped.

It was inevitable, even before the Lib Dems won the Chesham and Amersham byelections. If you think the Liberal Democrats were opportunistic in opposing the liberalization of land use planning laws, you should note that Labor also opposed the plans on the grounds that they imposed the will of the central government on the local populations.

So while conventional left liberal opinion is united in thinking that nothing should be allowed to stand in the way of building more houses, political parties are less strongly aligned with the real estate object.

So perhaps it is time for mainstream opinion to question whether the solution to the country’s housing problems is as simple as it thinks it is. The main problem is that house prices in most places in the UK where people want to live are too high, so young people cannot buy their own accommodation. But it is not as obvious as it should be that overcoming local objections to new housing would solve this problem.

A slight increase in the supply of housing is unlikely to have much of an effect on prices in the face of such high demand. Changing housing taxation seems more likely to have the kind of drastic effects that are needed. My personal manifesto would be to remove the stamp duty, replace the housing tax with a progressive annual tax on the value of the property and tax second homes more heavily. This would allow housing to be allocated more efficiently, permanently reduce housing prices and shift part of the market from buy to rent to owner occupancy.

I am all in favor of denser construction in urban areas, which has happened in London and many major UK cities over the past two decades, but I don’t think we are at the stage where we are must destroy the countryside in the name of social justice.

In a way, my plan is perhaps just as unrealistic as that of the Just build more houses brigade, because if there is one thing that British voters like even less than new houses in their backyard, it is property taxes. But at least my plan would work, as relaxing planning restrictions arbitrarily damages the quality of life for many people without any real gain.

As it stands, Boris Johnson’s ambition to go on and on for 10 years will likely end with another Housing Minister promising, finally, to liberalize planning laws and build nearly 300,000 houses per year.