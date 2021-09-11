Supreme Court dismisses TWK lawsuit, KPK employees hope in Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Head of Container KPK Officer Yudi Purnomo only has to rely on President Joko Widodo, after his lawsuit related to the process of changing the status of employees to state civil servants was rejected by the Supreme Court (MA). Yudi pointed out that although his lawsuit was dismissed, the Supreme Court said that monitoring the results of the national perception test is the responsibility of the government, not the KPK. “Consequently, we are awaiting a policy from the President concerning the results of the TWK evaluation of KPK employees who have not yet been appointed to ASN in accordance with the decrees of the KPK law concerning the transfer of the status of KPK employees to ASN ”, declared Yudi, Saturday 11 September 2021. Yudi said that until now they could only wait for Jokowi’s footsteps to intervene. Especially before Jokowi had opened his voice by saying that the TWK results were only an input for measures to improve the KPK and did not necessarily form the basis for the dismissal of 75 KPK employees who were said to have failed the test. “We continue to determine if there are other steps we can take,” Yudi said. Yudi felt that the Supreme Court’s decision was in fact not much different from the Constitutional Court’s decision, namely that formally the TWK could be executed by the KPK. Nonetheless, he stressed that the implementation process must be conducted in a transparent and accountable manner. However, the conclusions of the Ombudsman’s Commission indicate the existence of maladministration. In addition, Komnas HAM also found 11 human rights violations during the process. In the Supreme Court judge’s ruling, Yudi firmly and clearly stated that the follow-up to the results of the assessment TWK falls under the authority of the government, not the KPK. Read: This is the Supreme Court ruling to reject the material test of KPK employees on TWK

