Madhya Pradesh to get NaMo garden in every block to celebrate Prime Minister’s birthday





Madhya Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party will develop 1,070 Narendra Modi (NaMo) parks on government land across the state to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, a senior BJP official said. At a state-level meeting of BJP leaders chaired by state president VD Sharma, the decision was made to develop NaMo Udyan in 1070 mandals to plant at least 71 saplings in a garden, a said Jitu Jirati, BJP vice president for Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi turns 71 on September 17 and from that day the BJP across India will be holding several events until October 7, when the Prime Minister took office as Chief Minister of the Gujarat 20 years ago. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP will plant 75,970 saplings on September 29, 30 and October 1 in 52 districts. The saplings would be provided by the MP forestry department who will also guide BJP workers through the planting campaign. We have asked the administration of all districts to provide sterile land in each mandal that can be made into a covered garden. We will spend money on the perimeter walls and the tree guards. If we don’t get land, we will develop gardens, which are in a dilapidated state, Jirati said. Simply developing the garden is not our goal. Seventy BJP workers would be dedicated to each garden to ensure that the young trees turn into a mature tree, he added. Describing the prime minister as the pride of India, state horticulture minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha said the state government would assist BJP workers in this task. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is above any party and community. He is a pride of our nation and we donate any land to open an office. BJP workers want to develop barren land through plantations and that is good for the environment. We will not only help them, but also participate in the planting campaign, Kushwaha said. The opposition Congress accused the BJP of attempting to encroach on public land. Can the state government provide anyone with land for garden development? If it is that easy, we will also ask for land for landscaping. This is nothing but the goal of state governments to give land to BJP workers who will encroach on the land and later the RSS will hold shakhas in the garden, spokesman JP Dhanopia said. of the Committee of the Congress of Deputies. Against Congress’ argument, BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said Congress leaders should understand one thing that our goal is to plant trees for environmental cleansing. It is impossible to develop such a huge garden with 71 trees on private land. We are going to develop arid lands and gardens, which are in bad shape. The trees will provide oxygen so that the leaders of Congress do not get into politics on everything.

