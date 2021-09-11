Why does Donald Trump announce the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort fight?





The show must continue.

With some modifications, of course.

What was supposed to be Oscar De La Hoya’s return changed dramatically after the Golden Boy tested positive for COVID-19. De La Hoyawas was pulled from his scheduled boxing match at Triller Fight Club in California with former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

In his place will be Evander Holyfield, 58, who will play his first professional boxing match in 10 years when he faces Belfort on Saturday in Hollywood, Florida.

That won’t be the only change: Former President Donald Trump has been added to the broadcast team.

You read correctly.

The former POTUS will be providing a “No Holds Barred” guest commentary with his son Donald Trump Jr., UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and broadcaster Todd Grisham of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. The four-fight PPV card commentary will be part of a third audio option, the “gamecast,” which viewers can purchase for $ 49.99 through FITE.tv. The main team of commentators will be Grisham, Ray Flores and former boxing champion Shawn Porter.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” Trump said in a statement. hurry.

Why are Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. airing in Holyfield-Belfort?

It is not uncommon for Triller to have personalities from outside the boxing world involved in his live events. Snoop Dogg was on Jake Paul-Ben Askren and Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr.’s TV shows. Comedian Pete Davidson attended the Paul-Askren event.

The 75-year-old former president is the most surprising addition to the event, but he has deep roots in boxing. It hosted many games in the ’80s and’ 90s at its casinos in Atlantic City, NJ. He also has a taste for the absurd; in 2007, he was embroiled in a feud with WWE President Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23 which was billed as “Battle of the Billionaires”.

He was never part of a broadcast crew despite his years of reality TV as general manager of “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice”.

FITE presented Elder Trump’s contribution as an “alternative No Holds Barred commentary”.

What does it mean? You will need to log in to find out.

